MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Ian Jackson started in the Wolves' 6-2 semifinal win over Elkins on Friday during the District 3A-1 West baseball tournament at Greenland. Jackson played a key role in helping the Wolves advance to the championship game and gain a Regional berth this week at West Fork.

GREENLAND -- Lincoln won three games in a row storming its way into the District 3A-1 West baseball championship before dropping the title game to Charlestons.

The Wolves under first-year head coach Reed Mendoza looked strong during the run beating Cedarville (13-5), Waldron (8-2) and Elkins (6-3).

"We hit the ball really well today, top to bottom," Mendoza said of the win over Cedarville. "I think maybe we had only one, who didn't have a hit. Anytime you do that you're going to give yourself a chance."

Caleb Lloyd batted around .600 in conference play.

"Caleb has hit the ball really well all year and (third baseman) Levi Wright has struggled a little bit lately and he had a couple of really big hits for us," Mendoza said. "Other than that, just a bunch of guys who have stayed consistent. Ian Jackson has done a good job at the top of the lineup. All around though we hit the ball real well. We had some timely hits and scored base runners whenever we needed to."

Mendoza managed the pitching duties.

"I would have liked to pulled Sterling maybe a little quicker than what we did. It was close there for a little while so we went with him until I felt comfortable and we go with senior Josh Jetton, whom I always trust to come in and throw strikes. He did a good job. I didn't want him to get over that 30 pitch mark because then he has to have a day of rest."

Lincoln handled Elkins 6-3 knocking off the conference No. 1 seed Friday.

Lincoln left-hander Ian Jackson kept the Elks (15-3) off balance throwing what Mendoza called a "solid breaking ball." Lincoln gave him plenty of run support scoring three runs in the fourth inning. Weston Massey's 2-run single put Lincoln ahead with two outs, and the Wolves expanded their lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Jasper Terry added an RBI single. Lincoln tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Charleston blanked Lincoln 20-0 Saturday in the championship game.

The Wolves managed just 3 hits against Charleston starter Brayden Ross, who struck out six.

