FARMINGTON --Congressman Steve Womack, R-Rogers, who represents Arkansas' third Congressional District, maximized the moment during a recent visit to Farmington High School.

Womack presented books to the high school library from the Library of Congress, toured the fairly new high school and presented a Congressional appointment to Farmington senior Seth Swain to attend the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Principal Jon Purifoy said the day went well, noting this is Womack's second time around to view new construction projects.

"He was here three years ago when we first finished the building," Purifoy said. "We got to take him and show him the TV productions, took him to the Ag room, and he enjoyed the tour of the outside new football stadium going up."

Womack inquired if the high school has room to expand with more growth expected in the city. Purifoy said there is room to expand down the D hall.

"He brought books for our library and got to see most of the building," Purifoy said, explaining time constraints prevented Womack from touring the entire complex.

"They've got a schedule and they've got to stay on it," Purifoy said.

Womack concluded his visit by introducing Swain during the signing ceremony held in Cardinal Arena making it the second straight year a Farmington student received an appointment to the Air Force Academy.

"We had Javan Jowers last year and Seth this year. Two in a row, that's pretty impressive," Purifoy said. "It takes a lot of work on these kids' part to get this honor. The thing about it is a lot of kids, especially at the level they're at, are good athletes."

Speaking to students, staff and Swain's family at the event, Womack said, "One of the more genius matters of our nation is the fact that we, unlike a lot of our competitors around the world, ask our sons and daughters of the highest quality and character to lead their peers perhaps in battle making life or death consequences or decisions."

"I want the very brightest and best leadership that I can find helping lead the future soldier, sailor, airmen, marines and coast guard of the future. So I set about in my time in Congress to visit schools and fortunately I've got great relationships in these schools. I've been around them a long time and I go out there with one thing in mind and that is for these academy appointments to find the cream of the crop and see if I can match their abilities and their desire with the needs of the United States armed forces."

Womack said he's been pretty successful at that and the same can be said of Farmington referring to recent FHS graduates, who have attended military academies.

Blake Abrecht, who graduated from Farmington in 2010, finished first overall academically and sixth overall during his time at the Air Force Academy. Evan Abrecht, Class of 2008, completed his term of service choosing to opt out, yet continues to work as an Air Force consultant. John Larabee, Class of 2014, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in May of 2018, and Javan Jowers (Class of 2018) recently completed his freshman year at Colorado Springs.

"There's a couple of kids named Abrecht. There's a Jowers kid out there right now that has successfully kind of made it through that dangerous first year," Womack said. "We're about to send another one and I don't worry about them because I vetted them pretty good. These are high quality people."

Gesturing at Swain, Womack said, "This kid is sixth in his class, has a great ACT score, a GPA that I can only dream about. His leadership profile is pretty deep. He's going to go out there and he's going to do remarkable things for our country."

Addressing the staff and students, Womack said, "He's going to represent you well and he's going to represent these parents well."

General News on 05/01/2019