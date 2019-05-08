FARMINGTON -- Shiloh Christian edged Pottsville, 3-2, to win the 2019 4A North Regional baseball tournament at Farmington Sunday. Harrison pounded Morrilton, 10-0, in the third-place game. All four teams advance to the Class 4A State baseball tournament this week hosted by Southside Batesville High School.

4A NORTH SEMIFINALS

Shiloh Christian 14, Morrilton 0

Two pitchers combined on a no-hitter, and the Saints advanced to the regional championship game in a shutout win early Saturday morning.

Shiloh Christian's Walker Williams and Cole Oswald allowed just two walks and struck out three in the run-rule win.

Oswald was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Shiloh Christian (21-5). Caleb Anderson and Marcus Brown also drove in three runs each.

Pottsville 5, Harrison 0

Conner Carpenter allowed just two hits and struck out five in a complete-game shutout as the Apaches advanced to the regional title game.

Rylie Huey smacked a two-run double for Pottsville (15-5), and Mason Huey was 2-for-2 and stole two bases.

The win moved the Apaches into the championship game, which was played late Saturday night in Farmington.

In the third-place game, Harrison blanked Morrilton 10-0.

4A NORTH FIRST-ROUND

Tournament host Farmington lost 8-5 to Morrilton on Thursday while Shiloh Christian blanked Dover, 10-0; Pottsville slipped by Pea Ridge, 3-1; and Harrison beat Clarksville, 5-1.

