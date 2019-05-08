This is Deebo, a 5-year-old French bulldog, who lost the use of his legs when he took a bad fall. He did not have any problems getting around with his back wheels.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The dogs and the girls were all dressed in style Saturday for A Night of Fashion to benefit Friends of Prairie Grove Pound.

More than 100 patrons came to the Washington County Milling Co., in Prairie Grove to see human models wear outfits from local boutiques in Prairie Grove and Farmington and then to see dog models take the runway in doggy fashions.

Sharon Glover with Friends of Prairie Grove Pound said the non-profit group made more than $5,000 on the benefit.

"I had several people tell me afterwards they had no idea we had so many nice clothing stores in Prairie Grove, so we accomplished our secondary goal of promoting our local stores," Glover said.

The evening included a buffet and open bar with wine, along with a silent auction. Glover said the bar almost ran out of wine. She took that as an indication "fun was being had."

The participating boutiques included Crescent Department Store, MCS, Dogwood Clothing Co., Pink Junk, Embellish Boutique and Touch of Color, all in Prairie Grove, and Chic Gypsy in Farmington.

Underwriting sponsors were POST Wineries, Briar Rose Bakery, Ozark Natural Foods, Harps, Mandalay Restaurant, Fat Rolls Bakery, Magnolia Coffee House, The Back Door Designs, Crescent Department Store, Flowers-N-Friends, Old School Vintage and Birds Eye Printing.

The Friends organization is raising money to build a cat clinic to provide low-cost spay and neuter procedures for the area.

General News on 05/08/2019