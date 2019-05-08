Prairie Grove's 2nd Saturday Trades Day on May 11 will feature a BBQ cookout, beer garden and live music.

Activities start at 1 p.m. and will be held at the American Legion Hall, 120 S. Neal St., and a large tent set outside.

The BBQ cookout will include ribs, pulled pork and chicken.

Costs are $10 for one colored armband that provides one soda, one bag of chips and all the meat you can eat.

For a $10 donation (in addition to the food charge), the patron will get one colored armband along with four tickets that can be exchanged for one beer per ticket. Patrons must have an identification and be 21 years of age or older to receive the beer tickets and get alcohol. All alcohol must stay within the roped off areas at the event.

Patrons can get an extra drink for $1 each and extra chips for $1 each.

Free music will be provided by Crazy Horse Saloon. Bring lawn chairs. There also will be indoor seating and seating under a tent.

Sponsored by Sam's Club, Prairie Grove American Legion Post 146 and Razorback Ribs.

Community on 05/08/2019