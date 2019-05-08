PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting May 1, Prairie Grove School Board voted Pick-It Construction of Fayetteville as its first choice to serve as construction manager to build the district's new junior high school.

If negotiations do not work with Pick-It, the board's second choice is Kinco Construction.

Pick-It is one of four companies that presented proposals to the school board during a work session April 25.

The firm's "Contractor Qualifications" package opens with a letter from Nathan Ogden, president, that says, "Pick-It has always targeted projects that allow us to add value for the client...Careful project selection has allowed Pick-It to grow the right way and stay in good standing in our community."

Ogden, Prairie Grove Class of 1997, said he personally would "look forward to this enormous opportunity to give back to the school and community that has given me so much."

Pick-It Construction was formed in 2001 and has now completed projects in 13 states, according to the proposal. Its offices are located at 10024 N. Campbell Road in Fayetteville.

The proposal states that Pick-It will have a qualified superintendent on site of the project every day and will select subcontractors that are capable of meeting expectations in all areas, including safety, manpower, schedule, licensing and insurance requirements.

Recent projects completed by Pick-It include Greenland High School's athletic facility, Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville, University of Arkansas Fowler House, Cornerstone Bank in Harrison, Arkansas Athletes Outreach renovation and expansion and Boston Mountain Solid Waste Division's new office building in Prairie Grove.

The district is planning to build a new school for seventh- and eighth-graders. It will be located on the site of the former Prairie Grove Primary School.

