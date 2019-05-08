MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington third baseman, Paige Anderson, gets a jump while eyeing her Dardanelle counterpart at third base with Farmington coach Randy Osnes looking on. The Lady Cardinals routed Dardanelle, 11-0, Thursday during 4A North Regional play to lock in a state tournament berth.

FARMINGTON -- A 4-run inning broke open the gates and Farmington went on to record an 11-0 victory over Dardanelle Thursday in the first-round of the 4A North Regional hosted by the Lady Cardinals.

Neither team scored for the first three innings. There were no base runners until Paige Anderson drew a walk for the Lady Cardinals in the third. She moved to second when Cambre Strange hit into a fielder's choice, but Farmington could not advance her further.

Dardanelle replicated the adventure by getting a runner on by a walk with one out in the top of the fourth. The Sandlizards would potentially have had two base runners if not for an outstanding play by Farmington first baseman, Kally Stout, who leaned over to catch a line drive while falling down and keeping her foot on the bag to get the lead-off hitter out.

Dardanelle freshman Morgan Parsons recorded the first hit of the game with a single into right center advancing courtesy runner Grace McIntyre to third, but Farmington starter McKenzi Bogan rose to the challenge inducing Dardanelle senior Shelby Kelly to hit into a double play ending the inning.

Farmington's fourth inning surge got started with a pair of walks by Grace Boatright and Madison Parrish with two outs.

Dardanelle coach Brent Taylor then pulled starting pitcher Britney Kirk in favor of Parsons, but the switch didn't help the Sandlizards. Remington Adams took four straight balls to walk loading the bases. Shayley Treat doubled into left center to score two runs. Paige Anderson followed with a single to push a third run across. Cambre Strange stroked a single between the third baseman's feet and Farmington enjoyed a 4-0 lead.

Eliana Marano walked to load the bases with red-hot hitter Kally Stout coming up, Taylor opted to bring Kirk back to the chalked circle. Kirk got Stout to fly-out deep into center field to end the inning but the damage was done.

McKenzi Bogan threw five innings allowing 2 hits and no runs while striking out 6 and walking one.

Farmington ended the game with 7 runs in the fifth inning. Treat, Strange, Jolie Hineley, and Stout all drove in runs. Stout homered, her 10th of the season also in the fifth.

Kirk took the loss for Dardanelle allowing 9 runs on 6 hits over 4 and two-thirds innings.

Farmington 5, Pottsville 0

Bogan again took charge in the chalked circle to lead Lady Cardinals past Pottsville 5-0 on Saturday. In seven innings, Bogan allowed 5 hits and struck out 3 Lady Apaches to run her record to 18-2.

The Lady Cards (22-2) opened the first inning with a run, then added 3 runs in the third inning with Boatright and Madison Parrish, each driving in runs. Shannon Lasey took the loss for Pottsville, yielding 5 runs and 9 hits over 6 innings with 4 strike-outs.

