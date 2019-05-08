NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Farmington High School's McKenzi Bogan (18) throws a pitch during the 4A North Regional Softball Tournament, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Farmington softball field in Farmington.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington is the champion of the 4A-North Regional Tournament, although Gravette isn't convinced of it.

Farmington scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the help of a controversial call and defeated the Lady Lions 5-4 at Lady Cardinals Field on Sunday in the championship game.

Farmington was trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runners on base when Grace Boatright hit a hard grounder that got past the first baseman. The ball then clearly hit the runner, but play was allowed to continue and two runners crossed the plate before a Farmington runner was tagged out trying to advance for the third out.

Gravette failed to score in the top of the seventh and the Lady Cardinals rushed onto the field to celebrate the regional championship and its fourth consecutive victory over Gravette this season to end a tournament that was hampered by multiple weather delays.

Ray Burwell, the umpiring crew chief for the tournament, said in a brief interview afterward the Gravette first baseman touched the ball, which negated the rule about a runner being called out after getting hit by a batted ball.

"The first baseman made contact with the ball and it hit the runner, so we have a safe situation," Burwell said while citing a section from the National Federation of High School Associations handbook. "It contacted her glove and changed direction a little bit, and it hit the runner. There's nothing I can do about it."

Regardless of the call, Farmington and Gravette, along with Morrilton and Pottsville, will each advance to the Class 4A state tournament that begins this week at Batesville Southside.

Farmington (23-2) appears primed again after reaching the state finals last spring in Class 5A, where the Lady Cardinals fell 3-2 to Greenbrier. Farmington fell behind 3-0 Sunday before Remington Adams hit a home run in the fifth inning to tie the game, 3-3.

McKenzi Bogan pitched a complete game and worked out of some jams after throwing a five-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Pottsville on Saturday. Bogan allowed five hits and struck out six.

"McKenzi, once again, she did a great job," Farmington coach Randy Osnes said. "She kept them off balance and did a good job of mixing her pitches. Can't say enough about the junior in the circle."

Gravette (15-8) also received strong pitching from starter Cally Kildow and reliever Bailey Elmore. Although disappointed with the controversial call in the sixth inning, Gravette coach Taos Jones wasn't disappointed in his team's effort against Farmington on Sunday.

"It's hard to come into Farmington's house and beat Farmington," Jones said. "My kids are scrappers and I'm proud of that. "I feel we're the best two teams in the state. Unfortunately, we're on the same side of the bracket at state."

Gravette scored three runs in the third inning with the help of a throwing error and a squeeze bunt by Lexi Gerner that produced a run. Farmington took advantage of a throwing error and an RBI single from Shayley Treat to score two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Cardinals then tied the game 3-3 on a home run by Adams in the bottom of the fifth.

Gravette^003^001^0--^4^5^3

Farmington^002^012--^5^6^2

Kildow, Elmore (5) and Ellis; Bogan and Reed. W-- Bogan. L -- Elmore. HRs -- Farmington, Adams.

Third Place

Morrilton 11, Pottsville 5

Morrilton scored eight runs on only two hits in the fifth inning to surge past Pottsville.

Morrilton had only two hits in the inning, including a two-run double Graci Thomas to put the Lady Devil Dogs ahead 10-5. Pottsville contributed to its demise in the fifth inning with a dropped fly ball, a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and a hit-batsman with the bases loaded to allow runs to score.

Pottsville did not score after taking a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Semifinal Scores

Farmington 5, Pottsville 0

Bogan tossed a five-hitter to help the Lady Cardinals reach the regional finals on Saturday.

Bogan scattered five singles, struck out three and walked two batters over seven innings of work.

Madison Parrish tripled and drove in two runs for Farmington (22-2). Remington Adams and Grace Boatright added two hits and an RBI each.

Gravette 5, Morrilton 3

Lizzy Ellis hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to help the Lady Lions (18-7) rally for the semifinal win.

Morrilton led 3-1, but a walk and a single followed by Ellis' three-run homer wiped out that deficit and Gravette pitchers took care of the rest.

Elmore picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits over four innings. Kildow came on to notch three scoreless innings for the save. She did not allow a hit, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

