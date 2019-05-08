PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove, Farmington and Lincoln fire departments responded to an early morning house fire May 1, according to J.C. Dobbs, Prairie Grove fire chief.

Dobbs said the 911 call came in at 2:13 a.m. and a house at 506 Jenkins Road received major damage. One room had fire damage and the rest of the house had heat and smoke damage, Dobbs said.

Smoke detectors alerted the homeowner, Mallory Mounce, to the danger, Dobbs said. She and her dog were able to get out of the house safely. No one was injured.

Tyler McCartney, Washington County fire marshal, said he could not determine if a lightning strike caused the fire or the cause was an electrical issue.

The fire most likely was started by activity in the security panel in the southwest portion of the house, McCartney said. His recommendation was to have the panel inspected by an electrical engineer.

General News on 05/08/2019