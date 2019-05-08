MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln head baseball coach Reed Mendoza (right) celebrates with his players as the Wolves punched their ticket to state with a dramatic seventh inning run to beat Valley Springs, 4-3, Thursday in the first-round of the 3A-1 Regional baseball tournament at Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Enterprise-Leader sports editor Mark Humphrey interviewed Lincoln head baseball coach Reed Mendoza in the aftermath of the Wolves' 4-3 win over Valley Springs during Regional play Thursday. The triumph gave the Wolves their first state baseball tournament berth since 2013. The following is a transcript of that interview.

WCEL: "Coach Mendoza, couple of prime-time plays. Let's go back to that defensive stop that you had to have to keep them from taking the lead. The game is tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh. The bases were loaded with two outs. Valley Springs senior Brenden Sharp makes contact."

MENDOZA: "A ground ball at (second baseman) Weston Massey. He's been good over there all year and he just made the play. There's been a few different pressure situations where he's had a hard ground-ball hit to him and I don't know that every time, but almost every time he's made the play so I was confident as soon as I saw the ball going his direction he'd make the play."

WCEL: "When Sterling Morphis gets on base in the bottom of the seventh, savvy base running there to see that he could get to second turns it into a double which is a key play."

MENDOZA: "Sterling's the type of kid. He's a 4-sport standout and he's just heady. He makes plays that you don't necessarily count on. He gives you bonus. He gives you extra, doesn't matter whether it's football, baseball, basketball or golf, he's just a heady player and you can tell he watches a lot of ball on TV and he pays attention. He doesn't just watch the screen so that's almost come to be expected out of him. He does a great job."

WCEL: "Then he goes to third on a passed ball so he's even in better shape."

MENDOZA: "At that point we just need a ground ball to the middle of the field, a fly ball anywhere like that one that makes the second baseman track into right field catching it backpedaling. Even if Sterling gets thrown out trying to score right there that's something that we'd do every time. We're big on being aggressive and taking chances, that's automatic. We did just enough to win."

WCEL: "Your kid at the plate there, Noah Moore, like you said, you didn't have to have a whole lot, but he gave you what you needed. He got the RBI with Lincoln winning 4-3."

MENDOZA: "Noah Moore, he's another kid whenever I think about in some clutch situations this year at the plate, he's gotten the job done. He doesn't shy from the moment. He keeps his same approach and does his thing."

WCEL: "In the top of the seventh with 1 out and runners at the corners after a single you've got starting pitcher Caleb Lloyd on the mound, getting near his pitch-count, but he hung in there and he finished them off. He makes a big throw to the plate to catcher Josh Jetton to get the out, preventing Valley Springs from taking the lead."

MENDOZA: "Caleb's a kid that you can basically count on a good ball-game out of him anytime you roll him out there on the mound. In district whenever we pitched him against Waldron, he didn't have his best stuff so I felt confident, I'm a play the numbers guy, and I felt confident that he'd have good stuff today coming into the game and he dang sure did."

"We had one inning where they got a couple of hits and we make one throwing error. That was our only error of the game. But, other than that, he settled right back in and just a great performance out of him," Mendoza said. "But once again, like Sterling being heady and making plays, that's something we've grown accustomed to and you almost expect it."

WCEL: "Your guys, your whole unit throws off a bad performance against Charleston when they only had three hits in a 20-0 loss in the District 3A-1 West championship and really no sign of that effect at all in today's game."

MENDOZA: "Our kids do a great job of letting things go and there's no excuses against Charleston. We just didn't play well and they didn't let it affect them at all. We came out and we did our job. That says a lot about their character and they're about who they are as young men, just coming back out here and competing the way they did, and not bring that with them to the field at all."

WCEL: "We got the privilege of watching you express a little joy, Coach, as you come in there and leaped into the air after Morphis scored the winning run. Going to state, that's fantastic."

MENDOZA: "That's what it's all about. That's why we do it. We do it to help kids and push them in the right direction in life hopefully and you do it for moments like that. All the work starts to pay off. This year we've been big on 'work hard.' That's what we're saying as we're taking the field at times. It makes practicing in the snow two different times this year and practicing in sub-freezing temperatures and all the work you put in coming in at 6:30 a.m. throwing bullpens during basketball season, I had great participation out of those guys and it makes it all worth it. Some coaches choose not to get real excited, but I'm going to enjoy it. I'm going to enjoy it with the boys because why wouldn't you? "

WCEL: "Lincoln kept their field in shape. Obviously, there's a credit to you and your grounds crew and to your team helping you because this tournament was supposed to be played somewhere else at West Fork, but then you get it. You're able to contribute to the 3A ranks and also to get home field advantage."

MENDOZA: "Having a tarp definitely helps. As far as it being mowed and things like that, it's kept up. We have summer league out here and I stay out here and work on it and Mr. Jonathan Brewer does a good job helping us out too a lot. Yeah, it was awesome to be able to do it at home and our field being in the shape its in is the reason we were able to do it at home. So just a great day for Lincoln baseball."

