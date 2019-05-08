Diane Payne, librarian, has proposed Lincoln Public Library "grow up."

She proposed her vision at the April 16 Lincoln City Council meeting that Lincoln be the one library in the area to keep and hold onto "classics and firsts," such as first novels by Stephen King, Dan Baldacci and other popular authors.

Payne said she was doing another round of discards and became curious if any area libraries are keeping some books of enduring popularity and importance despite pressure to discard them for newer titles. She said she found they are not.

Area libraries are hurting for space, and many such older books are "flying out the door," Payne said.

It will cost about $100,000 in shelving and other needed materials for the library to "grow up," or to extend its shelves higher, Payne said.

Rhonda Hulse, city office manager and grants coordinator, told council members of a grant that, if the city is successful, would provide 75 percent of the costs for the materials, with a 10 percent match required from the city. Hulse said some of the city's match could come from capital improvement funds and some possibly from the library's budget.

Payne said a donation of dark shelves that do not match the current shelving could be sold to raise some of the money. She said she would like to get shelves similar to the ones in the Farmington Public Library, which she described as "moss green."

Payne also said the project could be completed in phases.

The city council gave its approval for Hulse to apply for the grant.

