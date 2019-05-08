A new state law signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to increase the fines for passing an authorized vehicle stopped on a highway is a measure proposed by Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman.

Workman said a possible bill had been "weighing" on his mind for several years because of drivers speeding by police and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of a highway working an accident or a traffic citation.

Nationally, Workman said, three law enforcement officers have been killed in this manner.

"People are buzzing by, inches away," Workman said. "It's crazy."

The House on March 11 passed House Bill 1689 to amend the law to increase fines. State Rep. Charlene Fite sponsored the bill at Workman's recommendation. The Senate passed the bill March 19.

Hutchinson signed the bill March 21. It is now Act 550 and amends the law Arkansas Code 27-51-310(c)(1) concerning penalties for passing an authorized vehicle stopped on a highway.

Act 550 increases the fine to a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $1,000 for a person found guilty of the misdemeanor. Previously, the minimum fine was $35. In addition, a person found guilty can be confined in the county jail up to 90 days.

The minimum fine of $35 is "insulting somewhat because it's so low," Workman said.

He said he hopes increasing the fine will bring awareness to the law.

Arkansas Code 27-51-310 requires drivers to yield or slow down when passing an authorized vehicle stopped on the side of a highway. The law describes an authorized vehicle as one displaying a flashing blue, red, amber and red, white or green light.

Authorized vehicles include law enforcement, emergency rescue vehicles, fire trucks, state police, highway department vehicles, utility company and a vehicle used in a towing operation.

If an authorized vehicle is stopped, drivers are to move to the farthest possible lane or position away from the vehicle and exercise due caution. If a driver cannot move to another lane, the law requires the driver to slow down.

Workman addressed the House's Public Transportation Committee about the bill and said he was asked a lot of questions before the committee unanimously voted to forward the bill for a House vote. The House approved it 81-7, with 12 members not voting. The Senate unanimously passed the bill, 35-0.

One question asked, Workman said, was what is a reasonable amount to slow down when passing a stopped vehicle. That's subjective in some ways, but he said slowing down to 50 mph in a 55 mph zone is not slow enough.

Workman admits the law is hard to enforce. If an officer is stopped on the highway working an accident or traffic violation, it's not usually possible to leave the scene to stop and cite the driver.

Prairie Grove usually issues only five-seven citations each year to someone violating the law and typically gives a warning, Workman said.

"The hope is that if we get the fine up, maybe people will think about it," Workman said. "I think it's common sense and courtesy."

The new law takes effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

