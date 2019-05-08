FARMINGTON -- A recent road rage incident illustrates America's critical need for prayer.

That was a keynote message imparted by Preston Beeks, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, speaking during National Day of Prayer ceremonies Thursday morning at Farmington Senior Citizens Center.

Main Street Baptist held its evening service on a Wednesday and Beeks had opportunity to minister to a person whose capacity to love others had been challenged.

"We had a young man come in and he was still mad. He was hot under the collar. He was just angry," Beeks said. "He had been cut off and the guy pulled a gun on him and he hadn't gotten over it yet. Well, he may not get over it tomorrow either, but one of the things about the needs in our community like Brother Tim (Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder) said is we've got to have a relationship that allows us to get beyond that."

Beeks referred to things that have happened in the last year, "communities at war with each other, people's lives, just tearing each other apart."

He said the antidote for such strife can be found in the Bible citing 1 John 4:7, "Love is from God and everyone that loves has been born from God and knows God."

"If we can do that, that's the task this morning to pray for that kind of love," Beeks said as he led those gathered in prayer.

Helder shared his perspective from 40 years in law enforcement including the last 14 as sheriff running a detention center that sometimes exceeds an inmate population of 700.

"Would you believe that at times I've had three generations of a family in our facility?" Helder said. "Do you think that that warrants prayer for families? Do you think that there needs to be an intercession on behalf of these families?"

Helder said he talks to employees about the way they treat people incarcerated in the Washington County detention facility.

"Some are just knuckleheads, let's face it. They make poor decisions and they end up in our facility. Less than one percent are probably truly bad people that their heart is so corrupt that they can't do right," Helder said. "What we try to do is encourage our employees when they're dealing with people in the back, in the detention center, is to remember that, but by the grace of God, each one of us could be that person. So, we challenge them. You don't have to save the world back there, but try to identify one or two that you might be able to make a difference in their lives."

Helder said that difference is really about achieving sustained change in the lives of these people so that they don't come back to the detention facility as a repeat offender.

Helder said hearts have to be changed to effect a person's lifestyle.

"We can go through rehabilitation, achieve all kinds of counseling, but without a change of heart and a personal relationship with Christ, it's my belief that true, sustained change can't be achieved," Helder said.

Farmington City Council member Diane Bryant welcomed those in attendance, noting the theme for 2019 is to love one another. She read the words of Jesus from John 13:34-35, "A new commandment I give to you that you love one another even as I also have loved you that you also love one another. And by this all men will know that you are one of my disciples if you have love for one another."

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn thanked Bryant for taking charge of the mayor's annual prayer breakfast on the National Day of Prayer now in its fifth year.

"I want to thank everybody for coming this morning to share your love of God and our community," Penn said. "Our city has been blessed by God no doubt. We need to be thankful every day for our blessings and for our people, who work in our city."

Dwight Gonzales, pastor of Unity Baptist, prayed citizens would wake up every day seeking to love as God has loved them showing people that life isn't about us.

"May we surrender ourselves to you and may we yield ourselves completely," Gonzales said.

Carol Benesh, pastor of Farmington Nazarene Church, prayed for churches in America to love one another.

"Father, we're reminded today that as we pray for the churches of America that you truly taught us to love one another. And, Father, your word tells us that your law is love and your gospel is peace. You commanded your disciples to love one another as you love us and it tells us in your word that by this love you have called us to practice that the world will know that we are your disciples," Benesh said. "We pray that you will teach us to live in harmony with each other in spite of our doctrinal differences, and we pray that you will forgive us for our criticisms and our divisions and let the days of divisions come to an abrupt end."

State Representative David Whitaker from District 85 and Mike Barnes, pastor of Farmington Church of Christ, encouraged the various ethnicities and people in America to love one another.

Washington County Judge Joseph Woods and Dee Harper, pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church, concluded the event emphasizing prayers that people of the nation and community will love God and each other to the degree that brings agreement, clarity, visible unity and extraordinary prayer for the next great spiritual awakening in America.

