Charles Curtis Atwood

Charles Curtis Atwood, 36, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Sept. 2, 1982, in Mesquite, Texas, to Charles Curtis and Jeanine Alyea Bowers. He was a Plumbing Apprentice. He worked for Fayetteville Mechanical. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads, fishing, music and art. He was a loving son and father who had a very kind and gentle heart who loved his Savior.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his fiancée, Brittany Fowler; one daughter, Arabella Lynn Bowers; his mother, Jeanine Smothers and husband Kirk of Springdale, Ark.; and three sisters, Vikki Alyea of Florida, Nicole Dixon and husband Eric of Colorado, Amber Haught of Fayetteville, Ark.; and maternal grandmother, Carol Anderson.

Norma L. Ford

Norma L. Ford, 81, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Missouri, the daughter of Elva and Hattie Cossey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Dale Ford; and two brothers Jewel Cossey and Pete Cossey

Survivors include three daughters, Sherry Cook and husband Mike, Darlene Leach and husband Paul, and Debbie Prichard; one son, Ricky Ford and wife Tracey all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her sweet little sidekick Little Red.

Funeral Service was held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery, no graveside service was held.

Clyde Ralph Masters

Clyde Ralph Masters, 84, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Lincoln.

He was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Houston, Texas, the son of Jack and Mabel Masters. He was a Navy Veteran serving on the USS Brush during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Helen Masters.

Survivors include three sons, John Pace of Springdale, Ark., Mack Masters of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Alan Masters of Westville, Okla.; two daughters, Susan Keith of Dayton, Texas, and Shirley Wulf of Farmington, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Farmington Cemetery Pavilion in Farmington, Ark.

Emily Louise Rickert

Emily Louise Rickert, 39, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away April 29, 2019.

She was born March 1, 1980, in Fayetteville, Ark., the daughter of Newel and Sylvia Phyllis Doherty Kemp. She was the owner of 4 Paws Grooming in Fayetteville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dustin Glen Rickert; her father, Newel Kemp; and her mother, Sylvia Kemp.

She is survived by her children, Samantha Rickert, Summer Rickert, ShayLynne Rickert, Wesley Rickert; and her siblings, Tony Kemp, Terry Kemp, Rick Kemp, Elizabeth Bowen, Christina Forks, Cynthia Davis, Robert Kemp.

Visitation was 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, AR. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dustin Glen Rickert Funeral Fund at any Arvest Bank.

