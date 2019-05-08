FARMINGTON

Kendra Smith, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 18 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles.

Victor Dabney, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 18 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, no proof insurance, criminal impersonation, fictitious tags.

Veronica Kmieciak, 47, of Witter, was arrested April 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Phillips, 42, of Lincoln, was arrested April 18 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Dustin Glenn, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested April 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Goodin, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 18 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Nickolas Townsend, 21, of West Fork, was arrested April 19 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Richard Varnell, 42, of Bald Knob, was arrested April 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Paul Rogers, 34, of Farmington, was arrested April 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mandolin Haggard, 31, of Springdale, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Brain Lee Pharis, 37, of Farmington, was arrested April 23 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Shauna Grace, 38, of Wamego, Kan., was arrested April 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

James Randall, 49, of Springdale, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Martel Jackson, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Jathniel Jackson, 23, of Springdale, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Rhonda Bunch, 59, of Lincoln, was arrested April 26, on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Dakota Kimer, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 27 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Mahler, 32, of Winslow, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jennifer Clauss, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited April 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Justin White, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradley Tagg, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 6 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Penny Lovett, 52, of Prairie Grove, arrested April 7 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Timmy Dye, 39, of Morrow, was cited April 5 in connection with driving on suspended license, fictitious license sticker.

A 14-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited April 5 in connection with assault, second degree.

Charity McCormick, 28, of Springdale, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Alexander Gibney, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Hershel Johnson, 27, of Rogers, was cited April 12 in connection with failure to pay.

Jeremy Thompson, 32, of Springdale, was jailed April 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rosa Sequeria-Sandoval, 30, of Prairie Grove, was jailed April 13, in connection with DWI; reckless driving.

Bethany Manning, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 14 in connection with open container; speeding; no proof of insurance.

Christie McDaniel, 36, of Springdale, was jailed April 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Laura Amerson, 39, of Prairie Grove was jailed April 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brandon Thomas, 32, of Arcadia, Calif., was cited April 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vincent Moore, 33, of Farmington, was cited April 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Misty Melgar, 36, of Lincoln was jailed April 17, on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin McNatt, 19, of Springdale was cited April 17 on a warrant for failure to comply.

Robby Allen, 36, of Lincoln, was cited April 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Huckabee, 49, of Cane Hill,. was arrested April 20 in connection with DWI, open container, improper lane usage.

Amanda Campbell, 34, of Springdale, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

April Snider, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Clark, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Bryan, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 23 in connection with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Crystal Moore, 36, of Springdale, was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Wood, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested April 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Taylor, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with domestic battery, third.

Lisa Mahler, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kayleigh Mahler, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

