MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior forward Asende Lubende (left) and teammate Harrison Lowe celebrate one of Asende's two goals during the Tigers' 5-2 victory over Morrilton on Tuesday, April 30 to gain a State 4A boys soccer tournament bid this week. The match was played on turf at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium due to heavy rainfall in the area.

LINCOLN -- Heavy rain last week mandated a change of venue with Prairie Grove hosting Morrilton on Lincoln's artificial turf field at Wolfpack Stadium and the Tigers winning 5-2.

Prairie Grove coach Darren Chandler gave a shout out to Lincoln for loaning their field.

"I can't say anything more good stuff about their athletic director and their coaches. I know they wanted to come and get some good touches in, but they were very gracious and just kind of like that old neighborly thing. If they need to get a cup of sugar they come to us. If we need a cup of sugar, we'll come over and ask them about it," Chandler said.

Tuesday morning Chandler foresaw the need of a bit drier field since Prairie Grove's would probably be soaked by heavy rain. Chandler conferred with athletic director Joey Sorters.

"Within five minutes he was talking to Deon Birkes, their athletic director, we had permission to use their field if we need it," Chandler said. "I can't say enough good things about Lincoln. We're rivals with them in just about every sport, but when the whistle blows at the end of the game, they're one of the best neighbors we could possibly have. Hopefully, in the future we can be that way towards them, as well. So hat's off to them. They really stepped up and helped us in kind of a sticky situation."

Chandler continues to marvel at how his squad adapts to diverse circumstances and game situations.

"I can't say enough about these guys. They keep plugging away. This team (Morrilton) is a very defensive team. They had nine guys back further in the field, which is very frustrating, but we discussed what we needed to do at halftime," Chandler said. "They were letting us have the outside so we decided we needed to go down the sideline toward the flag and then work our way back in. We started doing that in the second half and it turned around for us."

The Prairie Grove boys soccer team nailed down a state tournament berth with the victory.

"We can breathe easy for a little bit. Of course, we still want to win these games and get that one seed. But now we know we're in and everything in these next two days is just playing for a seeding spot. I'd like to get a third seed or maybe even a second or there's always the possibility to get a first, but at least we can kind of rest easy tonight and know that we don't have to face that anxiety until about this time next week."

Freshman forward Eric Hernandez headed a goal into the south net to give Prairie Grove a 1-0 lead with 18:31 remaining in the first half. Morrilton answered with a goal against the wind into the north net exactly five minutes later and the match was deadlocked at halftime.

The Tigers dominated the second half.

Senior forward Asende Lubende dribbled in to score at point-blank range restoring Prairie Grove to the lead with a 2-1 advantage with 33:43 showing on the second half clock.

Josh Brant scored, beating a defender 1-on-1 at the 23:09 mark upping the Tiger cushion to 3-1.

Brandon LeDuc's goal off Brant's push and assist stretched the margin to 4-1 with 13:41 to play.

Lubende got a second goal giving Prairie Grove its largest lead of 5-1 with 10 minutes left.

At that juncture, Chandler made mass substitutions and continued to insert reserves for the duration of the match.

"I believe we cleared the bench except for one freshman that's just my backup keeper," Chandler said. "We played great. Unfortunately at the end of games like this it starts getting rough. Players get tired and they start fouling more often. The losing team starts getting frustrated. They start fouling and so we just couldn't really let anybody get hurt or retaliate on some kind of aggression and get a red card and have to miss the next match."

Morrilton scored on a long kick with the clock down to 1:15 making the final 5-2.

With victory in hand, Prairie Grove advanced to the district semifinals against Clarksville on Thursday.

