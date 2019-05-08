FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 2-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. Donors of all blood types are urged to give to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

The Prairie Grove American Legion Post 146, 120 S. Neat St., will have an All You Can Eat Breakfast, 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5. Proceeds go to college scholarships, local Cub Scouts and helping local veterans. The breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs and pancakes

Sharp Cemetery Decorations

Sharp Cemetery will have its decorations day starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

WEST FORK

McDonald Cemetery

McDonald Cemetery, near Hogeye, will have a cleanup Saturday, May 11, starting at 8:30 a.m. Please bring tools to clean and bring food and drinks. We will take donations for the cemetery also. All help will be greatly appreciated.

