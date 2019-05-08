MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Baseball fun. Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis grins after his hat came off while making a catch during the Wolves' 10-1 loss to Elkins in Friday's semifinal game of the 3A-1 Regional baseball tournament at Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Caleb Lloyd was 2-for-3 with a solo home run to get Lincoln on the board in its first at-bat but the Wolves suffered a 10-1 loss to Elkins.

The setback in the 3A-1 Regional semifinal Friday dropped Lincoln into Saturday's third-place game with the Wolves hosting the tournament.

Lloyd smacked a solo home run to get Lincoln on the board in its first at-bat after Elkins took a 2-0 lead out of the gate in the first inning. Elkins scored a pair of runs in the first inning without a hit aided by Lincoln miscues including 2 walks and a throwing error that allowed both runners to score.

The Elks (17-4) bumped their advantage up to 3-1 then doubled their run total with Trey Vance smacking a 3-run double. Elkins scored 4 runs on 3 hits in the second inning and led 6-1.

Chase Smith added a 2 RBI double in the third to push the Elks' lead out to 8-1.

Elkins starter Will Trollinger went the distance allowing 1 run on 6 hits with 1 walk and 5 strike-outs. Trollinger got out of a jam by starting a double play in the fourth. Lincoln loaded the bases with one out when Trollinger fielded a grounder and threw home to Vance, who relayed to first for the third out. Elkins turned two double plays thwarting Lincoln's chances to get runs.

Levi Wright (2-for-3) and Clark Griscom had doubles for Lincoln.

Elkins won 17-3 over Clinton in the first-round Thursday and advanced to Saturday's championship game with the win.

Dunn and Bryce Parrish had 2 hits apiece for Elkins.

