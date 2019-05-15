The public is invited to the grand opening of The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill, along with the opening reception for the Arkansas Territory Collection Exhibition, to be held at 6 p.m., Saturday May 25.

The debut exhibition features original paintings commemorating the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Arkansas Territory. Artists from nine different states submitted work for the Arkansas Territory Collection Exhibition Juried Competition, and over 80 exceptional paintings were accepted into the collection, based on people, places and objects from the two centuries of the geographical Arkansas Territory.

The collection was judged by Mindy Besaw, curator of American Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and Best of Show was awarded to artist Tim Tyler. The exhibition will travel to multiple locations in both states from 2019 till as late as 2021.

The exhibition, developed by the Heart of America Artists Association, will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday through June 30. The exhibition may also be viewed by appointment, by calling 479-824-5339. Gallery admission is free. The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill is located at 14327 Highway 45, Canehill, Arkansas 72717.

The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill is overseen by Historic Cane Hill, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. The gallery is housed in a historic building, constructed in 1900, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Heart of America Artists Association is a non-profit organization. Its vision is to be a renowned association of American artists who create two-dimensional works, with exhibitions and education available primarily to Arkansas and surrounding states.

