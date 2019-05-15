How that time does fly! May is half gone already, and some up-coming events are: The third Sunday in May will be decorations at Academy, Bugscuffle, Cemetery Hill, Cox, Dutch Mills, Eighty-Six, Garret Creek, Howell, Illinois Chapel, Lewis, Lincoln, Sharp, and Wickwire.

As promised, I will again remind of the Cincinnati, Ark., reunion on Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. They will be featuring some hometown folks of the past and present.

It, too, will be here before we know it.

Invitation/information letters of the Lincoln All School Reunion have been sent out. If you know of anyone who hasn't received a letter, but would like to be on the mailing list, send their information to: Dollie McCratic at dolliemc@pgts.com. The reunion is to be Sunday July 14.

And the youngsters grow up to fast! Here is a copy of a report on one of my great-granddaughters.

"Congratulations to Allee Lipford for being the first Farmington student to win a medal at the International DECA Conference. This conference had over 20,000 attendees this year, and Allee won her medal in the field of Hospitality and Tourism. Way to go, Allee!"

From the looks of many fields, it's "haying time," but the rain that makes the grass grow, just keeps on falling. Hopefully, we'll have a week or two of sunshine for the harvest - a farmer's life.

Happy birthday to Lauren Roeder, Ann Smith, Dennis Spear, Doug Stumbaugh, Roland Bailey, Bayli Standifer, Heather Beatty, Jack Thompson, Jacqueline Abshier.

Happy anniversary to Keith and Karen Lipford, Millard and Joann Matthews, Roy Gene and Shirley Rinehart, Mike and Kim Lyons, Ronnie and Annell Cochran, Thomas and Tara Stathakis.

Happy years, all!

Editorial on 05/15/2019