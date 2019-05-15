FARMINGTON -- Farmington police last week arrested John Tyler McDaniel, 18, of Farmington, in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Farmington police Officer Dylan Crutchfield met with the victim Sunday, May 5, after she made a sexual assault report at the police department.

The preliminary report states the victim said McDaniel had raped her about three weeks ago after the two had a verbal argument. She said McDaniel forced himself on her, even though she was crying and begging him to stop. The victim also said McDaniel slapped her three times in the face and told her, "This is what you get for disobeying me."

The victim provided text messages and pictures sent through email as evidence of her allegations.

According to the preliminary report, the officer questioned McDaniel at his residence on Rheas Mill Road. McDaniel told police he and the victim had "rough sex" but said he did not hear her telling him to stop. McDaniel then later admitted in the interview that he heard her tell him to stop on two separate times but he did not stop, the report says.

The officer placed McDaniel under arrest May 5 and booked him into the Washington County Detention Center. He was released on a $15,000 bond on May 6.

McDaniel is scheduled to appear in Washington County Circuit Court on June 3.

General News on 05/15/2019