GREENLAND -- Ironically, Lincoln's 2019 softball season ended with the exact same losing score as baseball with both squads suffering a 5-4 loss in postseason play -- albeit weeks apart.

On April 25, the Lady Wolves gave up 5 runs to Waldron (13-8, 8-2) in the fifth, the only inning in which the Lady Bulldogs managed to score, leaving Lincoln one win short of qualifying for Regionals.

Lincoln (8-11, 5-5) claimed a 1-0 edge in the top of the second, then added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth stretching its advantage to 3-0 before allowing 5 runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Just like that the complexion of the game changed as Lincoln went from leading to trailing 5-3.

The Lady Wolves endeavored to rally, producing a run in the top of the sixth to narrow the margin to a single run, but couldn't score in the top of the seventh and lost 5-4, one game short of qualifying for Regional play.

The Lady Bulldogs only managed 6 hits in 25 at-bats against Lincoln for an average of .240 at the plate, but the hits they did get produced runs.

Senior infielder Mackinzie Callahan went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Waldron. Sophomore Ashton Young walked three times and smacked a double, driving in a run with her only hit (1-for-1) of the game.

Sophomore starter Paige Umberson took the loss for Lincoln. She pitched 4 innings, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits while issuing 3 walks and striking out 6 batters. Classmate Paisley Curtis pitched the final two innings, allowing 1 hit and surrendering 1 walk.

Young earned the win for Waldron pitching all 7 innings. She allowed 4 runs on 8 hits with 2 walks and 5 strike-outs.

Freshman Alex Torres went 3-for-3, tripling twice with an RBI and scoring one run for the Lady Wolves. She drew a walk in her other plate appearance getting on base all four opportunities.

Umberson was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Curtis (0-for-3) also drove in a run. Junior Kinley Webb (1-for-3) walked once and scored a run.

