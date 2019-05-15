Raymond F. Ledbetter Jr.

Raymond F. Ledbetter Jr., 73, of Lincoln, died May 6, 2019.

A memorial service was held May 11 at Southfork Church near Gurdon, Ark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital.

Melba Irene Matthews

Melba Irene Matthews, 93, of Prairie Grove, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

She was born Dec. 28, 1925, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Claude and Jannie Gauldin Cline. She was a homemaker who raised her family in a Christian home. Her passion was her family. She loved to bake, sew and care for her grandkids. Her specialties were homemade bread, sugar cookies and molasses cookies. She loved both of her church families, Mount Comfort Church of Christ and Prairie Grove Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, James Edward Kinzer; her husband of 20 years, Ira Matthews; a grandson, David Edward Kinzer and a great-granddaughter, Kelsi Paige Elkins.

She is survived by two daughters, Jan Oliver and her husband Jim of Fayetteville and Cathy Wright and her husband Daryl of Prairie Grove; a son, Eddie Kinzer and his wife Lorraine of Prairie Grove; seven grandchildren, Lori Judd and her husband Paul, Steve Poage and his wife Dora, Mike Poage and his wife Michelle, Matt Wright, Karol Elkins and her husband Craig, Andrew Wright and his wife Christine, Jennifer Emerson and her husband Ryan; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 14, at Prairie Grove Church of Christ with a private burial service following at Fairview Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Janice Smith

Janice Smith, 66, of Lincoln, Ark., died on May 4, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1952, in Siloam Springs, Ark., the daughter of Wayne Lyons and Ruby Gill Lyons. She married Bert Smith on Oct. 20, 1980, in Glendale, Ariz. She worked for the Arizona Telephone company for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Bert, of the home; brother, Tony Lyons and wife Donna of Lincoln; sister, Carol Lyons of Tahlequah, Okla.; two aunts, Evelyn Nicewarner of Siloam Springs and Roberta Reed of Wagner, Okla.; one uncle, Ronald Gill of Van Buren, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Center Point Pentecostal Church of God, in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Kenneth Lynn Starkey

Kenneth Lynn Starkey, 62, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 31, 1956, in Nevada, Miss., to William and Glennis German Starkey. He worked for Little Debbie as a forklift driver.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Starkey of the home; one son, Jason Starkey and wife Jenny of Springdale; two daughters, Camille Padilla and husband Ruben of Fayetteville and Ana Alicia Herrera of Fayetteville; his parents, William and Glennis Starkey of Missouri; two brothers, Kevin Starkey and wife Kelly of Kansas and Ron Starkey of Missouri; and six grandchildren.

Richard Wayne Wagnon

Richard Wayne Wagnon, 61, of Fayetteville, passed away after his nine-year battle with cancer, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born June 5, 1957, in Fayetteville to L.D. and Nellie Wagnon.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Jones Wagnon, whom he married April 17, 2004, in Prairie Grove, Ark.; six children, Misty Holmes, Clayton Wagnon, Sam Wagnon, Kelly Barrows, Trent Barrows and Jared Barrows; sister, Mary House; and several grandchildren.

