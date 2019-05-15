LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Benches, picnic tables and trash cans are piled in one area at Creekside Park, waiting to be installed in part of a $2 million expansion to the park.

FARMINGTON -- The rain is playing havoc with the city's Creekside Park expansion project.

Geoff Bates with Bates and Associates said the project is probably about 1 1/2 months behind schedule because of the weather. Crews are waiting for dry weather to pour the parking lot, tennis court and basketball courts and pavilion, Bates said.

"We just need for it to quit raining for three or four days," he added.

Some portions of the project are almost finished.

The expansion includes extending the walking trail by 3,000 linear feet and almost all of the new walking trail is ready.

A new playground, called a Little Tikes Play Climber with twin towers, has been installed with a soft surface.

The surface was damaged in one area because someone stepped on the surface before it was dry, but that has been repaired, said Floyd Shelley, the city's public works manager. To keep kids off the playground, a temporary plastic fence now surrounds the play equipment.

Sherry Mathews, who chairs the city's Parks and Recreation Committee, said the city is going to have a hard time keeping kids off the new playground.

"I can't wait to open it up and let kids play on it," Mathews said.

She said she hopes the city will install sod or plant grass around the playground so children won't track red mud or dirt onto the surface

The $2 million project, funded by a park improvement bond issue, will have a 122-space parking lot, two lighted basketball courts and two lighted tennis courts, new playground, 17 Ninja warrior style exercise stations, a walking trail that connects to the existing trail, new pavilion and new restroom facility.

Other amenities are 24 benches, 20 eight-foot picnic tables, four eight-foot tables for physically challenged visitors, two grills, six bike racks, 12 trash cans and lids.

Mathews, who lives near the park, has watched progress.

"It just makes me even more excited," Mathews said. "I think everyone is going to love it. I think it's going to be fantastic."

She's already walked the new trail and said she's seen other people walking the trail.

Mathews said she's heard a few negative comments and is encouraging people to give the city time to finish the expansion and plant trees and landscaping.

"It's all going to take time," Mathews said.

If the rain holds off and all goes as planned, Bates said the project should be finished in about two months.

