FARMINGTON -- Polling places open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., for the May 21 School Election. Early voting continues through 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 20, in the county clerk's office at Washington County Courthouse.

In this part of the county, only Prairie Grove School District has a race on the ballot. Three candidates are vying for Position 3 on Prairie Grove School Board: Matt Hargis, Harley Hunt and Brian Walker.

Incumbent J.C.Dobbs is running unopposed for re-election to Position 6 on Prairie Grove School Board.

Jerry Coyle, a Prairie Grove School Board for almost 10 years, said he is not running for re-election to Position 3 because he believes it's time for someone else to get a chance to be on the board.

"All my kids have been out of school for five years and it seems that when incumbents run, no one else runs against them," Coyle said.

Coyle, who is in the construction business, said he believes the growth of the district and new school construction to meet that growth have been some of the greatest accomplishments of the school district during his term as a school board member.

He said he will miss being involved in the school the most.

"When you're on the school board, you're a voice for the community and you are active and see what's going on," Coyle said.

He said it's been rewarding to be an active voice, though he notes it's not always been easy because the board has had to make some hard decisions.

Coyle is impressed with all three candidates running for the Position 3 seat and said he believes any is "fully capable" of doing a good job.

Looking toward the future, Coyle said he hopes to get more involved with city government and said that's another reason he decided not to run for re-election. He said he would be interested in running for City Council in the future, if a position in his area becomes an open seat.

Incumbents are running for re-election, without opposition, for Lincoln and Farmington school board positions.

In Farmington, Jeff Oxford is running for re-election to Position 2 on the Farmington School Board.

In Lincoln, Tera R. Thompson is running for re-election to the Zone 1 position. Incumbent Kenneth Albright, who was appointed to fill a vacancy for the Zone 2 seat last summer, is running to continue in the Zone 2 position on Lincoln School Board.

Eligible voters can cast ballots at any of the open voting centers on May 21. Voting centers will be open at Prairie Grove Christian Church, Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Elkins Community Center and SEEK Church in West Fork.

