CANE HILL

Third Saturday Events

Historic Cane Hill will host its Third Saturday on May 18. Activities will be the farmers' market from 7:30 -- 11 a.m., and a three-mile wildflower hike at 10 a.m. with a kids' craft following that. The evening concert will be presented by Ashtyn Barbaree, an Indie-Americana singer/songwriter from Fayetteville. The concert will start around 7:15 p.m.

FARMINGTON

Market Day

Tractor Supply in Farmington will sponsor Market Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, to highlight local artists, producers and craft makers. Local vendors will have homemade and homegrown goods on site. Participation is free. Anyone interested in selling their goods can contact the Farmington Tractor Supply store, 215 E. Main St.

LINCOLN

Chamber Networking Lunch

Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will have a networking lunch at noon Friday, May 17, at American Drive-In. Guests are welcome.

Lincoln Cemetery Decorations

Lincoln Cemetery will have decoration day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.

Rheas Mill Cemetery

Rheas Mill Cemetery will be having Decoration on Sunday, May 19. Donations are needed to continue to maintain the cemetery. Donations can be made at any Arvest Bank or left in a drop box at the cemetery for donations.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Sharp Cemetery Decorations

Sharp Cemetery will have its decoration day starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Community on 05/15/2019