MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington shortstop Shayley Treat covering third base for teammate, Paige Anderson (right), during a bunting situation watches the ball get past her on a throw across the infield. Pottsville senior Sophia Hampton, shown on base, led off the fifth inning with a stand-up double. She was held at third on the play and for the duration of the inning. The miscue didn't hurt the Lady Cardinals, but several others did and they lost 7-4 in Friday's 4A State championship softball game to the Lady Apaches.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Lady Cardinals were three outs away from winning their first softball state championship since 2011, but never arrived losing 7-4 to Pottsville Friday at Bogle Park.

The contest played on the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville looked like it might go Farmington's way when the Lady Cardinals took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Cambre Strange reached on an error as did Eliana Landwehr while bunting. Strange scored when a throw went past first and into the Lady Apache dugout.

Tough Seventh Inning

Things changed quickly with Pottsville (19-9) smashing four of its 11 hits to beat Farmington with a seventh inning 4-run surge.

Pottsville's Sophia Hampton reached on an error turning the mistake into a scoring opportunity by scooting to second. Hampton scored when Shannon Lasey's flyball was dropped. Brenlee Barton drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the first base line. A passed ball allowed two runners to advance with Julia Reynolds, the sixth Pottsville batter up in the inning. Reynolds hit a fly ball, but a diving catch attempt came up short allowing two runs to score as double.

By the time Farmington got a third out on a line drive catch by Remington Adams at second the Lady Cardinals were down 7-4. They could not make up the difference in their last at-bat.

Lucky Outing

Pottsville starter Lasey got lucky, limiting Farmington to three hits and sneaking the Lady Apaches by despite issuing seven walks. In the 32 batters she faced, the Lady Cardinals were a mere 3-of-25 against her. Lasey threw 118 pitches, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out four. She had plenty of help both defensively and offensively.

"When you hold us to three hits I'd say she had a good game," said Farmington coach Randy Osnes. "We commit three errors and allow them 11 hits. They just did a lot better job than we did."

Farmington experienced problems from the start. Pottsville's Abbie Cain reached on an error with one out in the top of the first when a high throw sailed over the head of first baseman Kally Stout. Cain scampered to second and scored on Hampton's single, the first of 11 Lady Apache hits.

The Lady Cardinals turned a double play to end the first.

Defensive Stops

The first of several calls went against Farmington with bases loaded in the bottom of the first when Stout was called out at the plate as Madison Parrish hit into a fielder's choice. The bases were still loaded but Pottsville's third baseman Barton made a spectacular, athletic play to snag a high bounce when Adams banged the ball off the infield.

After stretching to make the catch Barton stumbled backwards to get a foot on the bag for the force-out preventing at least two Farmington runs.

"We were throwing the ball away, misplaying fly balls in the outfield, that's very uncharacteristic of us," Osnes said. "But you got to hand it to Pottsville, they forced us into it. That's what a state championship team will do to you."

Farmington loaded the bases with a pair of walks and Alyssa Reed's single into left field in the third. Grace Boatright, heroine of a 5-4 semifinal win over Brookland, drove in a pair of runs by singling into left center. Madison Parrish added an RBI to extend Farmington's lead to 3-1 while hitting into a double play.

The feat became another cornerstone of Pottsville's victory as their second baseman tagged out a runner coming off first then threw to the bag for the second out. The play squelched momentum the Lady Cardinals were building allowing the Lady Apaches to pull within, 3-2, on Sadie Saul's bases-loaded RBI single in the fourth.

Lost Base Runner

A controversial call erased a Farmington base-runner and potential run in the bottom of the fourth with Strange called out for leaving early on a bunt. The ruling resulted in a second out and circumvented a potential Lady Cardinal rally.

Four Lady Apaches, Reynolds (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs), Hampton (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI), Barton (2-for-4, 1 RBI) and Saul (2-for-4, 1 RBI), recorded multiple hits and drove in runs. Lasey didn't have a hit but drove in two runs.

McKenzi Bogan took the loss for Farmington. In seven innings, she allowed seven runs on 11 hits with one walk while striking out one.

"I'm proud of our girls. They were very resilient even in the seventh inning, not giving up -- like in the semifinal and in the Regional two weeks ago. It's a whole total ride not just one game," Osnes said in describing a season in which the Lady Cardinals won the 4A-1 Conference championship with an unblemished 10-0 record in league play, won the District 4A-1 tournament championship and 4A North Regional championship while compiling an overall mark of 25-3.

The state championship setback was just the third loss of the season for Farmington, which finished as State Runner-up in softball for the second consecutive season having lost 3-2 to Greenbrier in the State 5A title game at Benton nearly a year earlier on May 19, 2018.

POTTSVILLE 7, FARMINGTON 4

Pottsville^100^110^4^--^7^11^2

Farmington^003^001^--^4^3^3

Sports on 05/22/2019