Local law enforcement agencies are participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign that runs from May 20 through June 2.

As the unofficial start of summer, the Memorial Day holiday weekend is a busy time for Americans. To help keep drivers and passengers safe, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, along with police departments in this area, are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket.

The campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep families safe.

The national seat belt campaign will run concurrently with the busy travel season. Every day during this Memorial Day holiday period there will be officers and deputies who will intensify enforcement of safety belt laws by setting up saturation patrols. Drivers failing to restrain themselves will be ticketed according to the law.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. to 5:59 a..m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That's why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

General News on 05/22/2019