A few weeks ago, I wrote a column that mentioned a dream I experienced decades ago about writing a book. Recently, I learned about a notable American figure who also had an encounter with God through a dream. It was so extraordinary that I wanted to share it with you.

This person, whose name I won't reveal until the end of the story, had always wanted to become a doctor. This was his lifelong dream. He was African American, raised without a father. His mother insisted that he study every day and read library books. However, he had one big problem. He didn't like chemistry. He wasn't good at it. He made it into college where, to his dismay, chemistry was a prerequisite for enrolling in medical school. No passing grade in chemistry class, no medical school, and the end of his dream.

He had not done well in chemistry all year long. Then it was time for final exams. He agonized studying the textbooks. Then the night before finals, he prayed earnestly for the Lord to help him. He told the Lord that being a physician was the only thing he ever wanted to do. He told the Lord he would serve Him regardless. Then, weary from long hours of study, he fell asleep.

During the night he had a vivid dream. He was the only person in the auditorium during the final exam. He saw a nebulous figure writing out questions on the chalkboard, then coming back and writing out the answers. Over and over the ghostly teacher wrote out chemistry questions and answers. Then he awoke, shook off the dream, and went straight to class.

The first question his professor wrote on the board for finals was the same one he had seen in his dream. And the next one, and the next one and the next. The young student got an A on his final exam. He passed chemistry for the semester! He went on to enroll in medical school at Johns Hopkins. He became a doctor of pediatric neurosurgery. He pioneered amazing life-saving procedures on infants. His name is Dr. Ben Carson. The movie, "Gifted Hands," was made about him starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Dr. Carson is a member of President Trump's cabinet and now head of HUD. He recently proposed Opportunity Zones to revitalize America's poor urban areas.

Do dreams count as valid means of communication from the Lord? I believe so. Yes, silly pizza dreams and nonsense can be cooked up by our over-stimulated brains as they mentally take out the day's visual garbage. But that doesn't rule out holy images, appearances, words of instruction, warnings by angels, ideas, and comforting thoughts from our holy Father in heaven. He wants to commune with us. He is always ready to speak to us.

I've learned that if we want to hear from God, He will speak if we listen. The Lord uses a variety of ways to speak. The most basic way is by means of the Bible. Reading the sacred scriptures is the main way we learn God's thoughts and ways. Nothing can replace knowing God's word. We need to study the Bible. I love to teach the scriptures to hungry people.

I'm a life-long learner. I study his word and I study God. If He speaks, will we listen? Ask him to give you a heavenly dream!

