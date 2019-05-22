LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Nicholas Erickson, valedictorian for the Class of 2019, addresses his classmates at the commencement ceremony at Cardinal Arena last week.

FARMINGTON -- Rain was not on the horizon, only a warm, sunny evening as the Farmington High Class of 2019 walked across the stage one by one May 14, completing 13 years of education and ready to face the next phase of life.

Principal Jon Purifoy stood before the graduates, welcoming family, friends and students celebrating the milestone at Cardinal Arena.

Class Of 2019 Class Flower: Rose Class Colors: Red, White & Blue Class Motto: “Farmington Forever” Class Song: “Simple Man” (Lynyrd Syknyrd)

"The Class of 2019 has raised the standard with their academic successes," Purifoy said. "We expect to see great accomplishments from them in the future."

Farmington's Class of 2019 had 178 graduates. Of these, 24 seniors graduated with superior honors, 20 with high honors and 15 with honors. Graduates accepted $2.6 million in college scholarships.

Seth Swain, class president, gave the official welcome for the ceremony, recognizing parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers and staff who had played a role in the graduates' lives over the years.

Swain noted his peers will take different paths after graduation.

"Regardless of our next steps, Farmington, you have prepared us for what lies ahead," he said.

Graduates will most certainly stumble at times as they move forward, "but if we draw upon what we have learned here we will go forward into the next journey," Swain said.

Class Valedictorian Nicholas Erickson, taking his turn at the podium, first greeted his mother, Amy.

"Hi mom, how are you?" he said, waving to a standing-room-only audience.

Erickson said he wanted to share some of his hopes and aspirations to his fellow graduates for the future.

"I want you all to be successful, but even more importantly, find something that you love to do," Erickson said. "These next few years will dictate the rest of your lives, so don't mess them up. Graduation is only the first step into the real world for us, don't forget that you are a work in progress. Success requires failure, and I hope that all of you persevere until you achieve success."

He reminded his classmates to remember friends and family left behind, to be grateful for the comfort of family and to seek advice when they need it.

"Finally, I hope that you grow and change as individuals. But I hope that you never change the good things about you, and that you only change for yourself, not for others. Life from here on out is a journey, one that I hope we will all learn from and discover valuable lessons that shape our character and sense of self."

Kirby Riffel, salutatorian, talked about the big and small steps the students have yet to take to change the world.

It's easy to understand the "big step" of graduation, Riffel said.

"It is much harder, however, to see the value of the average, the every day behavior, and the seemingly unimportant," he noted. "Yet, without being able to complete mundane tasks like tidying up our rooms, how are we qualified to change the rest of the world?"

Tenacity is what comes into play in these small steps, he said.

"If we give up on the small steps, the future big steps may never arise. So, whatever you decide to do, do not give up on it. The future is malleable, and what you do today will have a consequence to it, big or small. Only the will to never give up can be the key to unlock the door of our future."

His advice to his fellow graduates was to be "the person that you admire," to not limit themselves and to never stop learning.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best to come. Thank you," Riffel concluded.

With speeches out of the way, the commencement ceremony continued with the reason everyone was there: the presentation of high school diplomas.

As graduates sat afterward with diplomas in hand, Purifoy gave them permission to switch their tassles from the right to the left. Graduation caps flew up into the room and for the Class of 2019, high school is a wrap.

