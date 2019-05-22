LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A standoff with a Rogers man ended without incident about 7 p.m. Thursday (May 16), following a situation that began around 4 p.m. at a trailer on Patton Road, just outside Farmington city limits. The suspect was wanted on felony warrants out of Rogers. Agencies that responded included Farmington fire and police, sheriff's office, Fayetteville Emergency Response Team, Central EMS, and Rogers and Springdale police departments.

FARMINGTON -- A situation with a man threatening to come out shooting at police officers ended when the man surrendered without incident Thursday evening in a trailer off Jimmy DeVault Road, just outside Farmington city limits.

Lt. Rick Jensen with Washington County Sheriff's Office said Rogers Police Department had felony warrants for Ronald McCool, 46, of Farmington. Police pinged his cell phone to find it in the area off Jimmy DeVault Road and confirmed that his vehicle was at a trailer at 12489 Patton Road.

According to the sheriff's preliminary report, Rogers police said McCool had posted comments on his Facebook page that were threatening toward law enforcement and posted a photo of at least one gun he had in his possession. The report said McCool is a felon and legally cannot have a gun.

Rogers detectives and the sheriff's office were on the scene about 4 p.m., to set up a perimeter before approaching the house. A county detective was on the phone speaking with McCool and said the suspect was "very unstable" and would not agree to let deputies come up to the house safely.

McCool told the detective he had called a local television station, which then notified the sheriff's office that McCool stated, "it was either going to be him" or police.

As the threats continued, the sheriff's office decided about 5:30 p.m. to request Fayetteville Police Department's Emergency Response Team for additional help, according to the preliminary report.

The Emergency Response Team arrived about 6 p.m. and began to make an approach toward the trailer. Around 7 p.m., the team gave verbal commands to McCool over a loudspeaker. McCool laid down what appeared to be a firearm and then laid prone on the ground, according to the report.

Jensen said no one else was in the trailer at the time. Jensen said the trailer appeared to belong to a friend of the suspect.

Sgt. Bruce Strain with the sheriff's office said the only weapon found with McCool was a pellet pistol.

Jensen said Rogers police had felony warrants against McCool in connection with residential burglary, stalking and violation of a protection order.

The sheriff's office arrested McCool in connection with terroristic threatening, violation of a protection order because he was texting his ex-girlfriend during the incident and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Washington County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m.

Farmington police and fire departments, Central EMS and Springdale Police Department also responded to the situation.

The sheriff's website lists McCool with a Rogers address and shows additional charges against him, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons. He has a hold for another department also.

Bond was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

