COURTESY PHOTO Lily Robbins, 8, of Farmington, was presented this proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in recognition of Better Speech and Hearing Month for the month of May. Lily lost her hearing as an infant and wears has cochlear implants. She is the Child Poster Ambassador this year for Arkansas Speech-Hearing-Language Association.

FARMINGTON -- Lily Robbins, a second-grader at Williams Elementary School, likes to play soccer, basketball, is in gymnastics and loves playing with animals.

She likes to read and her favorite subjects at school are math and science.

She is a typical, 8-year-old little girl.

But she didn't get to this point through a typical eight years of life.

She was born with a hole in her heart which closed on its own and failed her newborn hearing screen. At one month old, she was diagnosed with bilateral, mild-sloping to severe hearing loss. By seven months, her hearing loss had progressed to severe to profound.

Her mother, Liana Robbins, describes her as having "zero hearing" by five months. Lily had hearing aids as an infant and surgery when she was one year old.

When she was diagnosed, her parents began a series of appointments to see what was wrong and how they could help her, Robbins said. After a lot of research and consultations, they decided to pursue cochlear implants and today, Lily has implants for both ears.

Lily's impairment has not slowed her down or held her back in school or outside school, Robbins said. Her daughter enjoys being with friends, enjoys sports and school.

This year, Lily is serving as the Child Poster Ambassador for Arkansas Speech-Hearing-Language Association.

She received the honor in the fall and recently met with Gov. Asa Hutchinson in recognition of Better Speech and Hearing Month for the month of May.

Lily's speech therapist, Rachel Glade, nominated her for the award and her recommendation notes that Lily is "intrinsically motivated to learn" and approaches all things in life with "an amazing spirit and great tenacity."

Lily said her implants help her to hear and "help me understand what other people are saying so I can respond to them."

Prior to receiving the implants, Lily was diagnosed with a severe delay in both speech and language development. She's been involved in listening therapy, speech therapy and other programs to help her with language skills. She recently was released from speech therapy.

Glade writes that when Lily was tested for kindergarten at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School, test results showed Lily's performance in speech and language was well within the average range when compared to her peers with normal hearing.

Mary Jane Silva, Lily's second-grade teacher at Williams, describes her young student as an "awesome kid," who's able to do anything.

"She's fearless and athletic," Silva said. "She has an awesome work ethic and is a high reader."

Lily's mom attended class at the beginning of the year to read a book that explained the implants Lily was wearing and why she needed them.

"The children actually forgot about them," Silva said.

One her Lily's second-grade classmates, Harper Pasley, said she doesn't even think about Lily wearing the implants. Harper said she will try to talk loud enough to make sure Lily can hear her but doesn't consider Lily any different from her other friends in the classroom.

"She's a great student and is really good in math," Harper says.

Along with all her school and other activities, Lily also participates at Arkansas Hands & Voices events in the state. This is a non-profit organization to support families who have children with hearing loss.

In her nomination, Glade wrote that Lily is always willing to show people, "her ears," which is what she calls her cochlear implants.

"Lily is already a great spokesperson for children with hearing loss and her future is undoubtably bright," Glade said.

