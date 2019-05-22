I am scared about what is happening in this country. If you aren't, then I need to talk to you to see what I'm missing. I know that ultimately God is in control but, as an American and a veteran, I feel obligated to worry what kind of nation we are leaving for our children and grandchildren.

True, I probably worry more than I should but don't think I'm going to change that. What has me most concerned is "identity" and "just because" politics. I know a lot of people who claim to be one thing when in reality their affiliations don't match their beliefs.

I know, I'm confusing you and I'm sorry for that. Let me explain. "Just because" politics is when someone is a Democrat or Republican "just because" that is what they are and they can't really articulate what that means. They support a party when their belief system doesn't come anywhere close to matching what that party stands for just because they were raised to be Democrat or Republican.

And, throw into that mix the people who support a candidate based on personal appeal or charisma and you have "identity" politics. Which is just as dangerous as the "just because" folks. I hope I haven't gotten your head totally spinning because this is important stuff and our nation's future depends on people starting to think for themselves and not relying on "identity" or "just because" politics.

I have been very clear that I don't like some of the things our President does and how he acts. But, I agree with what he is trying to accomplish and my support does not depend on his personality or because he is Republican. Likewise, I didn't agree with anything our last President stood for and it was not because he was a Democrat but rather because I couldn't support his beliefs and what he was doing to our country.

But, today, far too many people are making their decisions based less on facts and what they believe in and more on how much they like someone or what party they are affiliated with. I can respect someone who has a diametrically opposing view of politics than I do if they truly believe in that view and aren't basing it on personalities or party. But, I can't respect someone who can't even articulate what they actually believe and how that could affect not only themselves but our country.

Bernie Sanders, an unapologetic Socialist, attracted a huge following in the last Presidential campaign cycle because he promised "free" college education for everyone and universal (government run) health care. He had not one iota of an idea as to how he would pay for these things except "tax the rich." And, by the way, "free" stuff is actually not free but rather is something paid for by someone else.

And now you have Ocasio-Cortez (who must have learned at the feet of the great Bernie) coming up with grand ideas and again, not one idea how to pay for any of them. I guess since she was a bartender this time last year maybe she thinks people will leave the country tips for good service and pay for the "free" stuff she is promising.

If that's the case, then she has another think coming because usually when the government gets involved in things that should be better left to the private sector, the service goes down. I thought it was ironic that her highly touted Green New Deal that all of the Democratic presidential candidates jumped quickly to embrace got zero votes in the Senate. If it is such a great deal then why did all the Democratic Senators vote present?

People, you need to wake up. If we continue to vote based on "just because" and "identity," then pretty soon we won't have a country left to worry about. The radical left is banking that the electorate will buy into voting for the Democratic candidate just because they don't like Trump and won't actually ask the candidates what they stand for.

If everyone would actually sit down and write out what they stand for and voted accordingly, campaigns would be drastically different. But, I'm not holding my breath that this will happen across the electorate. I just hope enough will vote their true beliefs.

Probably made enough people mad with this column so will stop while I'm behind (or ahead) depending on how you look at it and will end on a positive note. I received a very nice note this week from a precious lady. She is from this area (in fact grew up a few miles from where I did in McDonald County) but now lives in California.

She reads my column in the Neosho Daily and thanked me for sharing my journey with cancer in my writings. From her brief letter, I got a very clear idea of what a great life she has lived and how much she has impacted others. She shared that she just turned 92 years old.

I won't use her name but thank her for touching me with her kind words.

KEVIN WILSON IS A FORMER MISSOURI STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHO WAS BORN IN GOODMAN AND NOW LIVES IN NEOSHO. OPINIONS ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

