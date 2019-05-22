FARMINGTON -- For the second consecutive month, someone from Pine Meadows Drive has addressed Farmington City Council with complaints about loud music coming from Brand New Church.

The church is located in the former Marvin's IGA building on Main Street. Pine Meadows is the street behind the church property.

In April, Melissa Branch talked about the loud music and asked if something could be done about it. At last week's meeting, Branch and three other neighbors complained about the music during the council's public comment period at the first of the meeting.

Several asked the council to adopt a sound ordinance for the city.

Henry Pearce said the city is opening the door for other venues with loud music if it does not have a sound ordinance with regulations to address noises.

Kathy Simmons, another resident on Pine Meadows Drive, said she's disturbed by the music every Sunday morning. Simmons said the helicopter that flies to the church Sunday mornings also is loud.

"I'm jarred awake at 7:30 a.m.," Simmons said. "Mostly, we're concerned about the helicopter and the noise. Often times, there's music on Wednesday nights."

The Bible says to "love your neighbor," Simmons said. "I don't believe they are being very neighborly at this time."

Church pastor Shannon O'Dell attended the council's April meeting and outlined what steps the church was taking to help block the sound.

Branch, speaking again about the issue before the council May 13, said she has made 12 calls to people about the loud music since the April meeting.

"We're asking for a noise ordinance," Branch said.

Police have responded to her complaints, Branch said, but she noted there's no penalties without a city ordinance in place.

"We need a sound ordinance so they can be penalized and there might be something done," Branch said.

Jeremy Woody, campus director for Brand New Church, last week said the church has been working on the issue for weeks. It has installed sound panels in the back of the room and installed insulation.

The next step, Woody said, is to alter the band's drum.

Church members have gone to the street to listen, and Woody said they believe what they're hearing is the "kick" drum.

He said the church also is working with the police department to resolve the issue.

The helicopter lands in the small parking lot next to the church two times on Sundays, he said. The first time the helicopter picks up O'Dell to take him to Harrison to preach and then it returns him so he can preach in Farmington.

"We definitely want to be good neighbors," Woody said, adding the sound problems cannot be fixed overnight.

"We'll continue to work on it," Woody said.

Desk Sgt. Billie Virgin with Farmington police said the issue is under investigation and could not give out any specifics.

"We've received complaints and we are investigating," Virgin said.

After the meeting, Mayor Ernie Penn, who attends Brand New Church, said city officials planned to do some research on a sound ordinance.

