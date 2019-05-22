FARMINGTON -- Following a public hearing with comments and suggestions from several residents, Farmington City Council last week placed an ordinance on first reading to adopt new animal control regulations.

City Attorney Steve Tennant said he researched animal control ordinances from many cities in the state in drafting the regulations and asked City Council members for directions on any changes they wanted to make.

"This is subject to change," Tennant said. "I'm here for constructive criticism."

The regulations cover a range of subjects, including minimum care, the number of dogs and cats allowed in a household, cruelty to animals and noisy animals.

Residents will still have to get required vaccinations for their dogs and cats and purchase an annual city license tag.

In addition, the regulations deal with retail pet stores, kennels, transportation of animals, animals running at large, vicious animals, enforcement and penalty provisions.

The regulations do not address a temporary impoundment of stray animals but Mayor Ernie Penn has said the city plans to provide limited overnight stays, around 24 hours, in the future to allow a short period for owners to reclaim their animals.

After the city public works department moves into its new facility on Broyles Street, the city plans to modify its existing maintenance building to hold animals.

If an animal running at large or a stray is picked up and bears a city tag, rabies tag or implanted microchip, the animal control officer will notify the owner, if the owner can be located, according to the regulations. The officer is not responsible for locating owners if the tag information is out of date or incorrect.

If an owner cannot be located, the animal will be taken to the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Several people who addressed council members asked the city to hold or impound animals for three to five days, instead of 24 hours, so owners would have a chance to redeem their animals before they are taken to the county shelter.

Farmington contracts with the county for sheltering services and is charged $150 per animal taken to the shelter, plus $10 per day for three days. An animal that is not redeemed in three days becomes the property of the county.

A Farmington resident who wants to get a pet out of the county shelter must first pay these charges at City Hall and then take the receipt to the shelter.

Scott Harper, who administers a Facebook page, Farmington AR Lost & Found Pets, said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the ordinance and regulations.

Harper asked the city to impound animals for three days so that animals could be held over weekends. His concern, he said, is when people are away from home for the weekend and their animals get out and are picked up by the city. He said he realized it would cost the city more but he was willing for his taxes to be used to help care for animals.

Another resident, Andrea Jenkins, who also serves as District 10 justice of the peace, said the city could hold animals for three to five days and charge a fee for owners to redeem their animals from the city.

This would help with Farmington's cost and would help the county shelter, which is overcrowded, Jenkins said.

Penn responded to the comments that the city looked at the cost for impounding animals from the perspective of labor costs and figured 24 hours was a good starting point.

"It doesn't keep us from extending that," Penn said.

He said the city is able to locate owners most of the time but noted owners have the responsibility to care for their animals and also to have license tags for their pets.

"We're not in the business to hold those animals," Penn said.

Floyd Shelley, the city's public works manager, later added the animal control officer makes a "real effort" to find owners when he picks up a stray animal.

"But we have to have tags to identify it," Shelley said. "It's their responsibility."

The proposed regulations allow households to have a total of five animals, five adult dogs, five adult cats or any combination, with exceptions for veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, kennels and pet stores.

Jenkins said one constituent has asked if the regulations could be amended to allow exceptions for those who foster animals.

Another citizen, Helen Drive, asked if people who already have more than five adult animals would be grandfathered in when the ordinance is passed.

Other comments dealt with microchipping animals and a trap, spay or neuter and release program for feral cats. The city's proposed regulations do not address these.

The city has two scanners and animals picked up are checked to see if they have microchips but the city does not require animals to be microchipped.

Jenkins said grant money and other resources are available to pay the costs of a trap and release program to help with the problem of feral cats.

"I hope you'll consider that," Jenkins said.

As public discussion continued, Penn suggested either calling a work session to work on the regulations or place the ordinance on first reading for further discussion at the June meeting. Council members opted to go with placing the ordinance on first reading.

Council member Keith Lipford reminded residents the regulations are to "enforce issues that people don't take care of."

Penn last week said he has asked city council members to email Tennant by May 27 if they want to recommend any changes to the regulations. Penn said he is OK with the ordinance as is but it will be up to the council on what's approved.

