Shirley Jean Janes

Shirley Jean Janes, 67, of Cincinnati, Ark., died May 18, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 31, 1951, in Stockton, Calif., to Melvin Gene McNeely and Laura Christeen Webster McNeely. She grew up in Crossett, Ark., and graduated from Crossett High School. She moved to Northwest Arkansas in the 1970's and started working at Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs, Ark. She married John Janes on May 29, 1985, in Fayetteville, Ark. She spent several years as a caregiver for elderly people. Her happiness came from spending time with her family and friends and her favorite place was her front porch with all her family in the yard. Most everyone that knew her in the last few years, knew her as "Grammie" and she loved all of her babies.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin McNeely; and her brother, Donnie McNeely.

She is survived by her husband, John Janes of Cincinnati; mother, Christeen McNeely of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; daughter, Laura Nall and husband Marty of Prairie Grove, Ark.; granddaughters, Addie Mae, Anna Grace, and Ava Danielle; sister, Kathy Terry and husband Herb of Harrison, Ark.; brother, Tom McNeely and wife Jan of Westville, Okla.; nieces and nephews, Neely Richardson and husband Tommy Wayne of Harrison, Yancey Terry and wife Whitney of Harrison, Misty McNeely of Westville, Tammy Price and husband Chris of Westville, and Melvin Blankinship and wife Ann of Mineral Springs, Ark.; numerous great-nieces and -nephews; best friend, Ruby Leroy; and her adopted family, Ben and Kristin Hignight and their children.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Martin Cemetery, east of Siloam Springs, with Brother Jim Beavers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

June Reed

June Reed, 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Wynne, Ark. She was born May 29, 1929, in Hazel Valley, Ark., the daughter of Robert Corbe and Ethel May (Carter) Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ray Reed; her parents; three brothers, Mutt, Thurman, and Ballie Brown; two sisters, Hazel Reed and Agnes Brown; one grandson, Jeremy Young.

Survivors include one son, Terry Reed and wife Angie of Wynne and their children Jonathan, Leah and Richard; one daughter, Karen Mendelsberg and husband Victor of Colcord, Okla., and their children, Joel, Kara, Michael, Alex and Michelle; one brother, John P. Brown; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial was in the National Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Hope of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

