PRAIRIE GROVE

Matthew Canada, 38, of Lincoln, was cited April 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michelle Reed, 54, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 29 in connection with violation of an order of protection.

John Smith, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 13-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited April 29 for criminal mischief.

David Flanagan, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gregory Edwards, 50, of Springdale, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lisa Rogers, 42, of Huntsville, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Reed, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jason Wilson, 30, of Springdale, was arrested May 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eva Klein, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 3 in connection with possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II and Schedule VI), possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, warrant for failure to appear.

Travis Southern, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 6 in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Darla Minor, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shannon Newton, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Alfonzo Williams, 34, of Farmington, was cited May 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cassondra Foy, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested May 8 in connection with theft by receiving.

David Flanagan, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested May 8 in connection with theft by receiving.

A 10-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited May 7 in connection with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.

Christopher Remington, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Clint Hamrick, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 8 in connection with DWI, operating an unsafe vehicle.

Michael Stout, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 11 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing.

William Jetton, 32, of San Francisco, 32, was arrested May 11 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Christopher Andrews, 37, of West Fork, was cited May 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Isaiah Williamson, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited May 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested May 12 in connection with aggravated assault on a family member, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breanna Unsell, 25, of Cane Hill, was cited May 14 on a warrant for failure to appear, driving on suspended driver's license.

A 17-year-old boy was cited May 13 in connection with public intoxication.

Donovan Harris, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kary Reed, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 14 in connection with battery third, violation of an order of protection.

Michelle Reed, 54, was cited May 14 in connection with violation of an order of protection.

Scott Tremell, 56, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 14 in connection with battery third.

General News on 05/22/2019