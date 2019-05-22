FARMINGTON -- Two overseas absentee ballots are still outstanding in the three-way race for Position 3 on Prairie Grove School Board, and those votes could impact the election results, Jennifer Price, Washington County Election commissioner, said Wednesday.

None of the three candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in Tuesday's school board election, which means the commission cannot declare a winner yet, Price said.

The unofficial results:

• Brian Walker, 61 votes (25.52 percent)

• Matt Hargis 119 votes (49.79 percent)

• Harley Hunt 59 votes (24.69 percent)

The deadline is Friday, May 31, for the overseas absentee ballots to be received in the county clerk's office.

"We officially have to wait until then," Price said.

The election could be impacted in several ways, depending on how the votes are cast, Price said.

If both absentee ballots are votes for Hargis, he will win the election outright, Price said. However, if he only receives one of the votes, he will have 50 percent of the vote, not enough to win outright, and a run-off election would be held.

If both ballots are cast in favor of Harley Hunt, then there would be a tie for second place and the commission would flip a coin to determine which of the two candidates, Hunt or Walker, would be in a run-off election facing Hargis.

If necessary, the run-off election will be June 18.

Price said the Election Commission will certify the election results May 31.

