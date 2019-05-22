MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Veteran Farmington assistant softball coach Steve Morgan stands alone wearing Cardinal red in front of the Pottsville dugout while coaching first base during Friday's 4A State softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville used a 4-run seventh inning to topple Farmington, 7-4, and win the state title.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Veteran Farmington assistant softball coach Steve Morgan stands alone wearing Cardinal red in front of the Pottsville dugout while coaching first base during Friday's 4A State softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville used a 4-run seventh inning to topple Farmington, 7-4, and win the state title.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Veteran Farmington assistant softball coach Steve Morgan stands alone wearing Cardinal red in front of the Pottsville dugout while coaching first base during Friday's 4A State softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville used a 4-run seventh inning to topple Farmington, 7-4, and win the state title.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Veteran Farmington assistant softball coach Steve Morgan stands alone wearing Cardinal red in front of the Pottsville dugout while coaching first base during Friday's 4A State softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville used a 4-run seventh inning to topple Farmington, 7-4, and win the state title.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington senior Eliana Landwehr endeavors to execute a bunt against Pottsville during Friday's State 4A softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The Lady Apaches limited Farmington to three hits and won by a 7-4 score.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington senior Eliana Landwehr endeavors to execute a bunt against Pottsville during Friday's State 4A softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The Lady Apaches limited Farmington to three hits and won by a 7-4 score.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington senior Eliana Landwehr endeavors to execute a bunt against Pottsville during Friday's State 4A softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The Lady Apaches limited Farmington to three hits and won by a 7-4 score.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity softball players in the dugout anxiously await the result of the next at-bat during Friday's 4A State championship game against Pottsville. The Lady Cardinals managed just three hits and lost 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity softball players in the dugout anxiously await the result of the next at-bat during Friday's 4A State championship game against Pottsville. The Lady Cardinals managed just three hits and lost 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity softball players in the dugout anxiously await the result of the next at-bat during Friday's 4A State championship game against Pottsville. The Lady Cardinals managed just three hits and lost 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington fans make their presence known during Friday's State 4A softball championship game at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville. The Lady Cardinals were turned away in their bid for a championship crown by Pottsville, which won the contest, 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington fans make their presence known during Friday's State 4A softball championship game at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville. The Lady Cardinals were turned away in their bid for a championship crown by Pottsville, which won the contest, 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington fans make their presence known during Friday's State 4A softball championship game at Bogle Park on the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville. The Lady Cardinals were turned away in their bid for a championship crown by Pottsville, which won the contest, 7-4.

Sports on 05/22/2019