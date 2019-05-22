MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Grace Boatright came up with the bases loaded after a pair of walks and Alyssa Reed's single into left field in the third inning. Boatright, heroine of a 5-4 State 4A softball tourney semifinal win over Brookland, drove in a pair of runs in Friday's championship game by singling into left center. Pottsville won the game, 7-4, over Farmington to claim first place in the tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington freshman Grace Boatright came up with the bases loaded after a pair of walks and Alyssa Reed's single into left field in the third inning. Boatright, heroine of a 5-4 State 4A softball tourney semifinal win over Brookland, drove in a pair of runs in Friday's championship game by singling into left center. Pottsville won the game, 7-4, over Farmington to claim first place in the tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington freshman Grace Boatright came up with the bases loaded after a pair of walks and Alyssa Reed's single into left field in the third inning. Boatright, heroine of a 5-4 State 4A softball tourney semifinal win over Brookland, drove in a pair of runs in Friday's championship game by singling into left center. Pottsville won the game, 7-4, over Farmington to claim first place in the tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington freshman Grace Boatright came up with the bases loaded after a pair of walks and Alyssa Reed's single into left field in the third inning. Boatright, heroine of a 5-4 State 4A softball tourney semifinal win over Brookland, drove in a pair of runs in Friday's championship game by singling into left center. Pottsville won the game, 7-4, over Farmington to claim first place in the tournament.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes goes over last-minute instructions prior to the Lady Cardinals appearance in Friday's State 4A finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior McKenzi Bogan started in the chalked circle and recorded the first out by inducing a grounder which she fielded and threw to Rally Stout at first base in Friday's State 4A Softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville defeated the Lady Cardinals in the contest. 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior McKenzi Bogan started in the chalked circle and recorded the first out by inducing a grounder which she fielded and threw to Rally Stout at first base in Friday's State 4A Softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville defeated the Lady Cardinals in the contest. 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington junior McKenzi Bogan started in the chalked circle and recorded the first out by inducing a grounder which she fielded and threw to Rally Stout at first base in Friday's State 4A Softball championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Pottsville defeated the Lady Cardinals in the contest. 7-4.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes gestures down the first-base line while appealing a call with the home plate umpire during the Lady Cardinals' 7-4 loss to Pottsville in Friday's 4A State championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes gestures down the first-base line while appealing a call with the home plate umpire during the Lady Cardinals' 7-4 loss to Pottsville in Friday's 4A State championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes gestures down the first-base line while appealing a call with the home plate umpire during the Lady Cardinals' 7-4 loss to Pottsville in Friday's 4A State championship game played at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes goes over last-minute instructions prior to the Lady Cardinals appearance in Friday's State 4A finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington head softball coach Randy Osnes goes over last-minute instructions prior to the Lady Cardinals appearance in Friday's State 4A finals at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Sports on 05/22/2019