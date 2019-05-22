CANE HILL

Arkansas Territory Exhibition

A grand opening of the Arkansas Territory Collection Exhibition will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill, 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill. The public is invited to the celebration. The exhibit will be open to the public through June 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Cane Hill Cemetery

The Cane Hill Cemetery is holding a Memorial Day Decoration on Sunday afternoon, May 26 from 1-4 p.m. with special remarks at 2 pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

FARMINGTON

All Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Junior High School (old high school). Parking and entrance (without stairs) will be available on the north side of building. Some refreshments will be available. Please plan to come and spread the word to others. If you have questions, contact Norma Dickerson at ndickers@farmcards.org or call 479-422-2046.

Civil War Camp

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host its 2019 Civil War Camp for children ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-7. Campers will be able to step into the shoes of a Civil War soldier and experience history. Cost is $45 and includes a Civil War style hat to take home. Call 479-846-2990 or email PrairieGrove@arkansas.com.

STRICKLER

Fall Creek Cemetery Clean-Up

Fall Creek Cemetery will have its decoration day June 2. There will be a potluck lunch at noon at the Community building. Bring your best dish and join the fun.

