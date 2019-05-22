Submitted photo Farmington 2019 graduate Jayden Whitmore, flanked by his parents, Manuel and Clarice Whitmore, signs a national letter of intent to play college basketball for Central Baptist College, of Conway, on April 30 at Cardinal Arena. A 5-11 point-guard, Whitemore helped the Cardinals go 18-11 with a 10-2 conference record and qualify for Regionals during his senior season.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2019 graduate Jayden Whitmore signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball for Central Baptist College, of Conway, on April 30 at Cardinal Arena.

Whitmore was accompanied by his parents, Manuel and Clarice Whitmore, and Farmingon head boys basketball coach Beau Thompson during the signing. He has a younger brother, Zion, 12; current in the sixth grade at Farmington.

A 6-0, 170-pound point-guard, Whitmore helped the Cardinals go 18-11 with a 10-2 conference record taking a No. 1 seed into district tournament play and qualify for Regionals during his senior season. Whitmore averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Whitmore nailed a pair of crucial 3-pointers and made 1-of-2 free throws, scoring 7 points in down-to-the-wire, 46-44, road win at Pea Ridge on Jan. 29 that wrapped up a share of the regular season conference championship for Farmington.

"He had some great games for us. He got the ball where it's supposed to be and made some timely shots," Thompson said. "He worked hard all throughout high school and really made himself a player."

Whitmore has a 6-feet-3 wingspan with a vertical leap of 30"and bench-presses 210 pounds. Whitmore's favorite basketball move is a crossover. He likes to take high-percentage shots preferring layups or free-throws.

Whitmore's favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13. "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me."

Thompson touted Whitmore for not letting up when he wasn't getting much playing time as an underclassman and overcoming adversity.

"He's everything we want a Farmington player to be," Thompson said. "He set a goal for himself for his career. He's a kid, who fought through not getting much playing time and fought through adversity. He worked himself into an integral role for his team as a senior and because of that he's getting an opportunity to go on and play college basketball."

Whitmore and the Farmington High School Class of 2019 graduated May 14. He carried a 3.3 GPA throughout four years of high school.

As icing on the cake, Whitmore's parents presented him a 2015 Chevy Camaro as a reward for procuring a basketball scholarship. He and best friend, Collin Cooper, of Fayetteville, who will attend the University of Central Arkansas across town in Conway, were cruising around enjoying the vehicle Monday.

Whitmore intends to pursue a Business major with career plans to become an enterprenuer combining a keen interest in fashion with athletics. His unique expression made him a trendsetter with friends wanting to pattern styles after him. In the last two years he began to think about going into

"I want to start my own clothing brand," Whitmore said.

Whitmore's cousins, Josiah and William Ingram, recently moved in with his family. Josiah is a sophomore and William a freshman. The boys plan to go out for football and play for the Cardinals. They, along with Jayden and Zion, mix it up playing "21" a form of every man for himself basketball in the driveway.

Whitmore's favorite all-time basketball player is Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan, who led the Chicago Bulls to NBA championships in 1991-1993 and 1996-1998. His current favorite player is James Harden, of the Houston Rockets.

