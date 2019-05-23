Submitted photo Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis (right) accompanied by his father, Russell Morphis, of Lincoln, signs a national letter of intent to play college baseball for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on May 8. Sterling Morphis played four sports as a senior, excelling at football, golf, basketball and baseball. He helped the Wolves advance to the State Class 3A Baseball tournament for the first time since 2013. Sterling Morphis is the Enterprise-Leader selection for Male Athlete-of-the-Year for school year 2018-2019 at Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Sterling Morphis accompanied by his father, Russell Morphis, signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for John Brown University, of Siloam Springs, on May 8.

The 6-2, 175-pounder demonstrated his versatility filling various roles as needed on the baseball diamond. He helped the Wolves advance to the State Class 3A Baseball tournament for the first time since 2013. Sterling Morphis posted a .395 batting average with 1 home run against West Fork on Senior Night, 30 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, a fielding percentage of .950, 2-1 record as a starting pitcher with 8 appearances on the mound.

Sterling Morphis had one of his best games in the 9-2 victory over West Fork on Senior Night, April 16. He went 3-of-4 at the plate with a home run and 6 RBIs giving all the run support starter Ian Jackson needed. Jackson threw 107 pitches over 7 innings allowing 2 runs on 8 hits with 5 walks and striking out 9 batters.

Lincoln scored 3 runs in each of the first and second innings, then weathered a West Fork rally in the top of the third when the Tigers scored both of their runs. The Wolves added an insurance run in the fourth and 2 more in the fifth.

Sterling Morphis throws right and bats right.

He brought a 3.86 GPA into the final weeks of school and plans to major in Math Education. Sterling Morphis' future plans are to become a math teacher and basketball coach.

Growing up he has competed with both his dad and younger brother, Lincoln, 15, who will be a sophomore next fall.

"There's a competitive group between us three," Russell Morphis said. "It's always something."

Last Wednesday father and son squared off in ping-pong, won by Russell Morphis over Sterling Morphis three games to one.

Sterling Morphis is the son of Russell Morphis and Mandy Kester.

