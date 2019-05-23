LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's 2019 graduation ceremony opened in the dark at 4 p.m. Saturday, as most of the community had lost electrical power from storms coming through the area. The school used two generators, one for a spotlight and one for sound. About 40 minutes into the ceremony, power was restored and the basketball gym burst into light.

Strong storms came through Prairie Grove in the early afternoon and around 2:15 p.m. power went off in Tiger gym and most of Prairie Grove, as many were finishing up preparations for the 4 p.m. ceremony.

Immediately calls went into SWEPCO, said Principal Ron Bond, and many began working behind the scenes to help the situation.

As Bond stood before a packed crowd in the dark without air conditioning, he said, "Well.... Welcome to Prairie Grove High School."

He added, "I'm quite certain at some point in time there will be a country western song written about today."

Bond said school officials and others were trying to create the best environment possible for the commencement ceremony. The school planned to run an abbreviated program but nonetheless, he said, "Seniors this in no way symbolizes anything less. You guys are incredible. I'm proud of you and this ceremony and let's make it happen."

Reba Holmes, in her first graduation address as school superintendent, spoke on decisions graduates would make in the future.

"It's been said the two most significant times of your life are: When you were born and the day you figured out why you were born," Holmes said.

She gave them a little advice in understanding the question: "Try putting down your smart phone once in a while, connect with family, faith and God's word for inspiration."

"Because even though you can google for a job, you can google for an answer, you can even google for a date, you can't google for what's in your heart...Your passion that drives you, that lifts you up, that gives you the real purpose and meaning in your life,"

Holmes told the graduates sitting before her, "Live a life that makes you, your parents and your teachers proud. Be courageous, stand up for what is right, be kind and respectful, make the most of the opportunities standing before you and never, ever give up figuring out what you should become."

High School counselor Mandy Hunt announced that 2019 seniors received a total of almost $4.4 million in scholarships.

Normally, Hunt would announce all the students receiving scholarships. For 2019, that would have been 101 students taking up nine pages of print, she said.

Prairie Grove graduates are going to four-year colleges, two-year colleges, trade schools, into the military and into the workforce, Hunt said.

She did not read all the names because of the abbreviated program but noted that of the total scholarships, $52,000 came from people and groups in Prairie Grove and Washington County.

Prairie Grove's graduation includes student presentations. This year, graduates Nick Pohlman and Couper Allen gave speeches, and Beau Foster and Bekah Bostian, accompanied by Matt Jones and Couper Allen, sang.

Pohlman told his classmates to remember all those people that helped them along the way.

He described his diploma as a gateway to a new beginning.

"We have closed a chapter of our life and yet we have opened up another, promising a bright future for each and every one of us," Pohlman said.

Allen said past years are not the graduates' life accomplishments but a stepping stone.

"Was it hard? Yes. Did you lose something or someone along the way? ... Yes. Today we wear these gold ribbons to commemorate one of those losses."

In closing, Allen said, "When you struggle, no if, seek for the option of opportunity rather than the option of failure."

After the ceremony, Bond said he thought graduation turned out great.

Bond is in his 17th year as high school principal and this is the first one without power, he said.

"We've not had anything like that but the biggest thing is that the crowd was relaxed. They were calm."

He said he was proud of his students for responding to the change.

They rolled with the punches," Bond said. "A lot of stuff happened and no one made a big deal."

Graduate Leah Blanchard said she liked having the program in the dark.

"I think it was really exciting," Blanchard said. "I felt it was memorable."

General News on 05/22/2019