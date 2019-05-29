MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER A portion of the Prairie Grove High School Jazz Band performs with director Michael Ferguson on trombone during a May 21 school board meeting. The Jazz Band entered competition this year for the first time and won a superior rating at a band festival.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A slough of personnel changes were accomplished during the May 21 Prairie Grove School Board meeting.

There were so many changes the board called a special meeting May 16 and went into executive session to discuss personnel items on the agenda for the May 21 meeting.

Superintendent Reba Holmes told the Enterprise-Leader board members wanted more time to discuss the items, rather than having a long executive session at the regular meeting. There were several personnel changes on the May 21 agenda including in-house changes, and according to Holmes the board wanted a chance to look at all of them.

She said no decisions would be made at the May 16 meeting.

The vast array of personnel moves were lumped into one item for May 21 under the consent agenda, which was unanimously approved without discussion during the May 21 regular meeting.

The board accepted resignations listed on the consent agenda from: Dianne McClelland, middle school paraprofessional; Samantha Molz, half bus route (afternoon); Shayne Taylor, parent involvement facilitator at the middle school; Elizabeth Scism, Student Council sponsor at the middle school; and Joey Sorters, athletic director; along with granting Amelia Foster, a one year leave of absence from the elementary school.

Hires listed on the consent agenda included: Lavera Parks, food service; Kelsey Holmes, elementary speech teacher; Stephanie Arivett, elementary classroom teacher (fourth grade); Amber Dickey, elementary classroom teacher (one-year for first grade); Riley Franklin, elementary counselor; Callie Newman, elementary classroom teacher (second grade); and Mitch Cameron, high school teacher/head baseball coach.

Changes from within the district listed on the consent agenda show: Cullen Arrick taking over as esports coach; Katy Chavis from interim to head softball coach; Rachael Smith taking over as golf coach; Nicholas Sugg, assistant baseball coach; Blake Loenneke shifting from sixth grade literacy to middle school media specialist; Loenneke, middle school parent involvement facilitator; Loenneke, middle school Student Council sponsor; Craig Laird shifting from ALE teacher to middle school PE and middle school dean of students (first period); and Mat Stewart switching from middle school PE to ALE teacher.

The consent agenda showed transfers of 12 students from Prairie Grove to Farmington; one student from Farmington to Prairie Grove; and one student from Prairie Grove to Fayetteville.

Approval of the consent agenda also included a financial report for April and board minutes from an April 16 regular meeting and May 1 special meeting.

The board also recognized Gifted and Talented students, Alex Abshier, Morgan Cobb and Porter Graham, who were introduced by instructor Liz Messerschmitt for winning first place Stock Market Group. The boys received $125 to split among the team at a ceremony in Little Rock on May 13. Graham was not present.

Board Member Jerry Coyle, who retired and did not run for reelection this year, was recognized for his service.

A portion of the high school Jazz Band performed with director Michael Ferguson on trombone.

"It's kind of a well-kept secret because we haven't performed at any sporting events. I've got to do a better job of marketing," Ferguson said. "This is the first year we kind of dipped our foot into the world of competition."

The Jazz Band won a superior rating at a band festival.

