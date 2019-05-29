Over the past few weeks, several Farmington Career Academy students have been awarded Microsoft Office Specialty (MOS) PowerPoint 2016 certifications. For the year, 53 Farmington students earned this certification.

MOS certifications are the industry standard certifications for demonstrating proficiency, expertise and skills in Microsoft Office programs. Many employers and colleges desire these certifications when hiring for positions or admitting into a college or program of study.

The following students are the most recent to receive their MOS certifications: Amanda Alexander, Aljandra Alferez, Shaun Barker, Sydney Bourdrey, Joseph Bowers, Dominick Bruno, Elizabeth Bushey, Eli Chochran, Alana Dash, Madilyn Douglass, Nicholas Erickson, Maecy Garner, Ethan Hodge, Seth Horn, Abigal Jones, Ashton Jones, Seth Lockard, Eliana Marano, Megan Miller, Austin Moist, Taylor Raabe, Alyssa Reed, Kolton Reeves, Austin Shelley, Savannah Slinkard, Morgan Taylor, Alexander Terhune, and Anthony Ziccardi.

In order to become certified, students must take and successfully complete a timed test in the software for which they are seeking certification.

General News on 05/29/2019