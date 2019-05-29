LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School Principal Courtney Jones told the graduating class during commencement ceremonies Thursday every year she gives a message and this year that message is about heart.

Jones commemorated the Class of 2019 for accomplishing great things from academics to athletics to personal challenges.

"You have stuck together persevering at all times. All of those characteristics speak to heart. As Helen Keller said, 'the best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.' I wish for each and every one of you to find happiness, a happiness that lives inside of you," Jones said.

Jones encouraged graduates to continue to show empathy and understanding for others, be active even while frustrated, to take responsibilities for actions and decisions and most importantly -- be tenacious.

Superintendent Mary Ann Spears welcomed those in attendance and asked the graduates to keep in touch reminding them district personnel want to know how they're doing.

Class president Dan Yoder extended a warm welcome on behalf of the graduating class to all friends and family in attendance at this very important event in showing their support. On a personal note, he expressed thank you to all the amazing success-driven classmates who gave the best of themselves in their shared high school careers.

Salutatorian Alex Jordan asked her class to pause for reflection, saying, "While all graduation speeches often look toward the future thinking of what we will accomplish, I urge you to instead take time to reflect upon the past. I want you all to remember where you've been and everyone, who has helped cross this stage tonight. Think about the best lessons you were taught and take them with you when you leave this school."

Class Valedictorian Jessica Goldman lauded exploits of the girls basketball team improving from five wins as sophomores to 25 as seniors and advancing to the State 3A quarterfinals. Goldman said the difference between those two years was experience and hard work.

"You can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic," Goldman said.

The Lincoln Choral Group sang Bridge Over Troubled Waters and the Lincoln High School Band performed Battle Hymn of the Republic. They combined to perform the Star Spangled Banner.

Graduates continued the tradition of presenting flowers to loved ones making their way throughout the throng at Wolfpack Arena to seek out those who have helped them reach the pinnacle of high school.

A slide show took a trip down memory lane with baby photos of graduates. At one point a graduate on an outside row raised both hands above his head and clapped in an unbridled display of appreciation.

The Class of 2019 received $1,524,034 in scholarship money.

With speeches completed came the presentation of high school diplomas by Kendra Moore, school board president; Jones; and Mark Scates, dean of students.

Jones closed with a quote from author Alice Walker, 'The fact is when you do something from the heart, you leave a heartprint."

"Lincoln High School Class of 2019, you have left a heartprint on me," Jones said. "Thank you and congratulations."

One of Jones' last comments tugged at the heartstrings as she recalled a member of the Class of 2019, Taylan Taylor, who died in February of 2016 as a ninth-grader in an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home in Summers. Jones' son and Taylan played basketball together and were close friends on a tight-knit team. Jones' remarks were brief as she held herself in check unwilling to allow tragedy to steal the spotlight.

She simply stated, "I want to present a diploma to Tony Taylor in memory of Taylan Tayor. You're forever in our heart."

Taylan's father, Tony Taylor, came forward and accepted the diploma to rousing applause.

With diplomas secured, 89 graduates sat on the edge of their seats.

The moment they have worked for arrived and Jones authorized a switch of tassels from right to left.

Across Wolfpack Arena graduation caps were tossed into the air and the crowd went wild.

Lincoln was victorious once again.

The Class of 2019 leaves an indelible heartprint.

