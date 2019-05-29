LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council took action at its May meeting to try to stop people from congregating and smoking near the front doors for the public library and other city offices.

The Council approved an ordinance that prohibits smoking within 25 feet of the entrance to city buildings.

Mayor Doug Hutchens introduced the ordinance at the request of the city's librarians.

"I've had numerous complaints about people congregating around the front of the library and smoking," Hutchens said, noting children coming to the library are having to walk through second-hand smoke.

Another issue, Hutchens said, is trash left over from people hanging out in front of the library and district court.

"The librarians asked if there was something we could do," Hutchens said. He pointed out the ordinance is not unusual because hospitals and public buildings in other cities have similar restrictions.

Council members wondered about penalties to enforce the ordinance, and City Attorney Steve Zega said police officers could issue tickets but he hopes they will give out warnings first.

The ordinance defines "smoking" as someone holding a lighted pipe, cigar or cigarette of any kind or lighting, emitting or exhaling smoke from a pipe, cigar or cigarette. The ordinance also includes the use of any tobacco or tobacco derivatives, such as those for vaping and electronic cigarettes.

Signs will be posted at public entrances to let patrons know about the prohibition. The ordinance becomes effective 91 days after its publication.

The Council had some discussion on the condition of the residential property at 408 W. Pridemore, commonly known as the Lincoln Motel. The development has 14 units and was found to have 37 fire code violations during a recent inspection by Tyler McCartney from the county fire marshal's office. Zega brought the violations to the Council's attention at the April meeting.

Zega said McCartney's report and another one by city building inspector Jeff Hutchison show the violations meet the city's criteria to condemn the property and asked for direction from the council.

The property will be inspected again before the council's June meeting and members agreed to wait on that report before making any decisions. The owner of the property is Ignacio Mata, according to city records.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager and grants administrator, told council members the owner has said he plans to repair the property so that it meets code.

In other business, the Council accepted a low bid of $43,487 from Tomlinson Asphalt Co., of Fayetteville, to pave about three blocks of 142nd Way. Hutchens said this is the only unpaved named street in Lincoln.

The Council rezoned property on Rogers Street owned by Robert Daughtery from R-1 to R-1.1, both single-family residential zones. The zone R-1.1 allows 10-foot side setbacks, compared to 15-foot side setbacks for R-1.

Hutchens explained this is a subdivision that received preliminary approval years ago before the recession hit. Rezoning the land does not change the original intent of the subdivision, Hutchens said.

The Council also adopted an ordinance authorizing the police department to charge a $25 fee to verify a VIN number. Hutchens said this service is used by car lots and car auction lots and by state law, the police department is allowed to charge a fee for the service as long as an ordinance is in place. Fees collected will go back into the police department's budget.

The Council amended its contract with McClelland Consulting Engineers for the city's wastewater dechlorination project.

Hulse said the city had planned to bid the project but has found the project is more involved than city officials thought. The city contracted with McClelland for engineering services and the amended contract expands the firm's scope to prepare and advertise for bids.

Hulse said McClelland will sign off on the project when it is completed. As part of the project, cameras will be installed on site and the public can go to an app to watch progress.

The council approved two resolutions for accounting transactions. In one, the city will reimburse the One Cent Sales Tax Fund $15,000 from the water utility account for a portion of the costs of a new dump truck. In the second resolution, the city is authorized to reimburse the water utility account $17,000 from the water sewer depreciation account for a wastewater grinder.

General News on 05/29/2019