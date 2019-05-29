Photo: Shannon, Reed,Sturdivant

William Dale Cochran

William Dale Cochran, aka "Billy," 42, of Lincoln, Ark., died Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born on June 4, 1976, in Fayetteville, Ark. to Dale Cochran and Sally Mansell. He had two children, Bailey Wheeler and Cody Cochran.

A smart aleck country boy. He was, without a doubt, one of the most opinionated, antagonistic, mouthiest guys we ever met; but he was kind, loyal, and would (and did) do anything for anyone. He was an amazing friend, little brother, loving son, and devoted father. He had a passion for hunting and collecting guns.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Mansell; his paternal grandparents, Robert Eugene and Opal Cochran; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Norma Wright; an aunt, Diane Rothrock; an uncle, Homer Cochran; cousins, Sheila Rothrock, Emily Rothrock, and Lisa Baker.

He is survived by his father, Dale Cochran; two children, Cody and Bailey; one grandson, Jace; three sisters, Tammy (Scott) Shedd, Sharon Dayberry, and Tammie (Justin) Cavness; nieces; nephews; several extended family members; and a host of amazing friends that will have to figure out how to live without him. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Grace Covenant Church, 18837 E. Holt Road in Lincoln, with his lifelong friend, Ricky Koonz, officiating.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Janet Reed

Janet Reed, 71, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born May 17, 1948, in California, the daughter of Grover C. and Maggie Mildred (Cushing) Holland.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jerry Don Reed; one son, Marty Reed and his wife Cindy; two grandchildren, McKenzie and Alexander Reed.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements

Wilma Ruth Shannon

Wilma Ruth Shannon, 92, of Cane Hill, Ark., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born July 30, 1926, in Lincoln, Ark., the daughter of Dock Newton and Lottie Emily (Kiser) Snowder. She had made two trips to Israel and walked the same path Jesus walked with his cross. She was a member of the Monday Morning Art Group. She had cared for the elderly for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Shannon; one daughter, Charlene Sue LaRue; and two grandsons, James and Keith LaRue.

Survivors include one son, Lonnie Shannon and his wife Judith of Lincoln; two daughters, Jonnie Edalene Huey of Rogers, Ark., and Connie Ruth Ward and her husband Jack of Lincoln; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends 6 - 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clyde Church or Circle of Life Hospice.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Lorene Sturdivant

Helen Lorene Sturdivant, 80, of Farmington, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 21, 1939, to Benny Arthur and Grace Marie Drain McClelland. She loved music, singing, and flower gardening. She enjoyed spending time at the Little Opry in West Fork and the Winslow Community Center.

She was preceded in death by one son, Loren Dale Phillips; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Sturdivant; four daughters, Debbie Patton of Fayetteville, Vicky Halley of Fort Wayne, Ind., Scheryl Ann Sturdivant of Fayetteville, and Bobbie Carol Downing of Wrens, Ga.; one son, Paul Arthur Sturdivant of Farmington; one sister, Leta Mae Henson of Farmington; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Sunday, May 26, at Heritage Funeral Home.

An online obituary and guestbook are available at www.heritageofnwa.com.

Obits on 05/29/2019