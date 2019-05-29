PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council approved an ordinance last week to collect franchise fees from companies that use city rights-of-way for internet cabling.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said the city has franchise agreements for other utility companies that use the rights-of-way but does not have a telecommunications franchise agreement.

As an example, Oelrich said PG Telco pays a franchise fee for its telephone service but not for its internet service. It now will pay franchise fees for both.

"They use our rights-of-way for free and this is how they compensate us for using our right-of-way," Oelrich told City Council members.

The ordinance defines a franchise fee as "compensation paid to the City by the telecommunications provider or lessee in exchange for the use of the City's streets to deliver telecommunications services." It requires telecommunication providers to apply for a franchise or license from the city.

Telecommunications will pay a 4.24 percent franchise fee, the same franchise fee paid by the other utilities.

A telecommunications provider that provides services only to people outside the city limits but uses a transmission line in the city right-of-way will pay the city an annual fee based upon an installation fee and a charge per linear feet in the city limits.

City Attorney Steven Parker said Prairie Grove's ordinance was "stolen" from the city of Fayetteville, which recently passed its own ordinance to collect a telecommunications franchise fee.

Oelrich noted that a telecommunications provider can pay the franchise fee out of its own revenues but in most cases, passes on the fee to its customers.

Prairie Grove currently is receiving franchise fees from PG Telco, Ozark Electric, AEP Swepco, Black Hills Energy and Cox Cable. In 2018, the city received about $274,000 in franchise fees.

The Council adopted two other ordinances. One amended water rates, increasing the Arkansas Department of Health fee from 30 cents to 40 cents per month, due to an increase in those fees by the Arkansas Legislature.

The other ordinance removed certain design and size regulations from the city's zoning ordinance. A new law, Act 446 of 2019, prohibits county and city regulations on residential design elements, such as size, placement and architectural styling. Sections of the city's zoning ordinance did not comply with the new law.

In other action, the Council passed a resolution to amend its contract with McClelland Engineers for the Viney Grove drainage project. The firm will provide project observation and soil testing for an additional $30,000.

In other news:

• Council members Rick Clayton, Brea Gragg, Gina Bailey will serve as a committee to select the recipient of the 2019 Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award, given to a citizen that serves the community.

• Mayor Sonny Hudson announced that Bailey was attending her last meeting because she's moving out of Ward 3. The Council approved Hudson's recommendation to appoint Bailey to the Planning Commission.

• The city has moved its fitness center for city employees and elected officials to the former children's library building. It was in the fire substation on Little Elm Road.

• The former library building will be renovated for about $30,000 for the fire department and Central EMS personnel. Part of the building will be living quarters and part of it will be used for training.

• The city will sell its former waterworks building for $30,000 to Rick Ault of Prairie Grove. Stipulations include the buyer has to maintain the historical character of the building and protect Mock Spring, which runs underneath the building.

• The Council approved a request to allow Utilities 101 to have a 500-gallon diesel tank at its facility on Cactus Jack Road. The tank will be located in the back of the property. The fire department already approved the tank.

